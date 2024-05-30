Sixth Inning Onslaught Sends RiverDogs to Third Straight Loss

May 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs were rolling along through the first five innings on Thursday night in Myrtle Beach. However, the first nine hitters to step into the box for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the bottom of the sixth inning reached base safely, as eight runs scored in the frame. The home team rode the big inning to an 8-4 victory and a third straight win to begin the series.

The RiverDogs carried a 2-0 lead into the fateful sixth. Dalton Fowler came out to begin his second inning and allowed a leadoff double to Ismael Mena on a 3-2 pitch. Christian Olivo followed immediately with a two-run home run that tied the game 2-2. After consecutive walks moved the go-ahead run into scoring position, Fowler was replaced by Cesar De Jesus. The lefty immediately allowed a single to Cristian Hernandez that loaded the bases. He then walked the next two batters, forcing in a pair of runs to give Myrtle Beach (22-25) a 4-2 advantage. Miguel Pabon and Fabian Pertuz came through with consecutive two-run doubles to chase De Jesus from the game before he could record an out. When the dust settled, the score was 8-2.

The RiverDogs (19-28) scored first for the third straight night. In the top of the second, Raudelis Martinez was hit by the first pitch of the night thrown by Ty Johnson. He then advanced to third on a perfectly executed hit-and-run single from Ricardo Gonzalez. A wild pitch allowed the first run of the game to score, with Gonzalez thrown out trying to advance to third on the play. Bryan Broecker reached on an error by shortstop Cristian Gonzalez to keep the inning alive and quickly stole second base. Odalys Peguero made it 2-0 with a booming ground-rule double to left center.

Peguero drove in a run with an RBI groundout in the seventh to make the score 8-3 and Martinez drove in the final run with a double in the eighth.

Chandler Murphy worked 4.0 scoreless innings as the starting pitcher. Adam Boucher provided a silver lining out of the bullpen with 3.0 scoreless frames to finish the night. Fowler took the loss after allowing four runs in 1.0 inning.

Pertuz paced the Pelicans eight-hit effort by going 3-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Narciso Polanco, Carlos Colmenarez and Martinez each registered two hits for the RiverDogs, who collected ten total.

RHP Santiago Suarez (2-5, 5.54) will take the ball in an effort to stop the bleeding on Thursday night. Myrtle Beach will go with RHP Nazier Mule in his Carolina League debut. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.