Eight-Run Sixth Pushes Pelicans to 8-4 Victory Over RiverDogs

May 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

After falling behind early, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans scored all of their runs in the sixth inning to take the first three games of the series over the Charleston RiverDogs with an 8-4 win on Thursday night. The four-game winning streak is the longest of the year for the Birds as their record stands at 22-25. The RiverDogs dropped to 19-28 with the loss.

Christian Olivo (1-2, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB) sparked the sixth-inning rally with a two-run home run. Fabian Pertuz (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI) led the lineup with three hits including an RBI double. Jacob Wetzel (1-3, BB) pushed his hitting streak to seven with a single. Every Pelican reached base safely in the victory.

Vince Reilly (5-2) took the win with two earned runs allowed in his 2 2/3 innings while striking out two batters. After Luis Rujano opened up the first inning, Ty Johnson tossed four innings with two runs, one earned allowed and five strikeouts. The pitching staff walked just one in the win.

Despite outhitting the Pelicans 10-8, the RiverDogs collected just four runs led by Odalys Peguero (1-5, 2B, 2 RBI). Raudelis Martinez (2-3, 2B, RBI) knocked in one with a double. Charleston left seven runners on base.

Dalton Fowler (0-2) took the loss with four earned runs in his lone inning off two hits and two walks. Cesar De Jesus followed with four more earned runs without getting an out. Starter Chandler Murphy kept the Pelicans scoreless in the first four innings.

For the third time this series, the RiverDogs scored first with two in the second. Johnson threw a wild pitch to score the first and Peguero hit a ground-rule double to left-center with a runner on to make it a 2-0 lead.

The Pelicans exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning before the RiverDogs got the first out. It started with a two-run homer by Olivo to left field for his second of the year. After the bases loaded, Alfonsin Rosario and Andy Garriola both drew RBI walks to take a 4-2 lead. Miguel Pabon and Pertuz each followed with two-run doubles down the left-field line as the Birds left the inning up 8-2.

The RiverDogs added a run in the seventh and eighth innings on a Peguero RBI groundout and a Martinez RBI double.

The Pelicans have a chance to win their first series of the season on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

