Carolina Rallies Past Delmarva

May 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - Trailing in the eighth inning for the third straight night, the Carolina Mudcats charged back scoring three runs over their final two at-bats to walk-off with a 6-5 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Thursday night at Five County Stadium.

Carolina (29-17) entered the eighth inning down 5-3 and pulled to within a run on a sacrifice fly from Miguel Briceno. One batter later, the Mudcats tied the game on a two-strike single from Blayberg Diaz.

The Mudcats gave the ball to Cristofher Carrasco (W, 1-0) in the ninth inning and the right hander worked a perfect frame to preserve the tie.

Delmarva (15-32) went to its bullpen in the last of the ninth and brought on left hander Jared Beck (L, 3-4); The southpaw struggled with command early in the outing as he walked the first two men of the inning. Cooper Pratt followed with a swinging bunt that loaded the bases for Castillo who, with a drawn-in infield, punched a ground ball to the shortstop Noelberth Romero but his throw to home plate was wild and the Mudcats walked off with the 6-5 victory.

The series continues Friday night at Five County Stadium as the Mudcats send RHP Josh Knoth (0-3, 4.50) to the mound and the Shorebirds counter RHP Blake Money (0-2, 5.12). First pitch of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. and Friday Night Fireworks presented by CBS 17 will follow the contest.

