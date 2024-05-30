Mudcats Rally Late to Walk-off Shorebirds

ZEBULON, NC: The Delmarva Shorebirds (15-32) suffered their third-straight, gut-wrenching defeat to the Carolina Mudcats (29-17) on Thursday night as they were walked off 6-5 in nine innings.

After a scoreless first three innings, the Mudcats broke the tie with an RBI single by Luis Castillo. Two more runs came home moments later on a single by Miguel Briceno. Castillo and Yhoswar Garcia each touched home on the play to make it 3-0 Carolina.

With the score still 3-0 in the sixth, Stiven Acevedo put the Shorebirds on the board with a base hit into the left-field corner, Thomas Sosa scored on the play but the throw to third to try and throw out Aron Estrada got away, allowing him to score, making it a 3-2 game.

In the seventh, Kevin Guerrero evened the game at three with a solo home run off the right-field scoreboard.

Aron Estrada then put Delmarva ahead in the eighth with a two-run homer the opposite way, his third home run in the last four games gave the Shorebirds a 5-3 advantage.

Trey Gibson sparked Delmarva's comeback effort as he tossed three innings out of the bullpen, matching his career-high for strikeouts with eight.

However, the Mudcats rallied again in the eighth inning as they used a sacrifice fly by Miguel Briceno and an RBI single by Blayberg Diaz to tie the game at five.

After the Shorebirds went down in order in the top of the ninth, the Mudcats loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half. Luis Castillo grounded a ball to short and the throw to home plate by Noelberth Romero was off the mark, allowing the winning run to score, giving Carolina their third straight win in the series 6-5.

Cristofher Carrasco (1-0) was the winning pitcher for the Mudcats with Jared Beck (3-4) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will look to bounce back on Friday in game four of the series as Blake Money gets the start for Delmarva versus Josh Knoth for the Mudcats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

