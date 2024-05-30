Fredericksburg Holds off Wood Ducks

May 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks hosted the Fredericksburg Nationals for winning and wine Wednesday and game two of the series. The first inning was scoreless for both teams as there were walks, strikeouts, flyouts, popouts. The top of the 2nd was scoreless for the Nationals with one single by Nathaniel Ochoa. In the bottom of the 2nd inning the Wood Ducks scored the first run of the game thanks to a Julian Brock home run to left field, 0-1.

The bottom of the 3rd started with a flyout to right field by Marco Soto. Then Echedry Vargas hit a double on a line drive to left field. Vargas steals third base and then scores off of a throwing error by catcher Caleb Farmer, 0-2. The top of the 4th started with Brandon Pimentel being hit by a pitch.

Then Pimentel makes it to second base off of a wild pitch by the Wood Ducks. Caleb Farmer hits a single to left field, bringing home Pimentel, 1-2.

In the top of the 5th the Nationals tied the game 2-2 off of a fielding error by Echedry Vargas allowing Marecus Brown to score. The bottom of the 5th was scoreless for the Wood Ducks with singles, popouts, and flyouts. In the top of the 6th the Nationals started with a single by Elijah Green. Green then steals second base and is brought home by a Tyler Baca single, 3-2. In the bottom of the 6th the Nationals switched pitchers as Bubba Hall came in for Bryan Polanco. The 7th inning was scoreless for both teams with strikeouts, singles, and groundouts.

In the top of the 8th the Nationals were three up and three down. In the bottom of the 8th the Wood Ducks tied it up off of a Marcos Torres triple allowing Wady Mendez to score, 3-3. Both teams were scoreless in the 9th inning, bringing us into extras.

In the top of the 10th inning Everett Cooper III is placed on second base for the Nationals. Pimentel reaches on a fielding error by Wood Ducks shortstop Vargas and Cooper gets on third base. Rosimar Quintana hits a double to left field bringing home Cooper and Pimentel, 5-3. In the bottom of the 10th inning the Wood Ducks got two runners on base but could not bring anyone home.

The Nationals won the game 5-3, with eight hits and one error. The Wood Ducks had eight hits and two errors.

The Wood Ducks host the Fredericksburg Nationals for game three tomorrow at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm.

