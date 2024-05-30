Fireflies Introduce New 803 Flex Pass

May 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies are launching a new pass product for fans in conjunction with FanRally. The new 803 Flex Pass allows fans to purchase 5, 10 or 15 ticket credits to redeem at any Fireflies home game across the 2024 season.

803 Flex Pass tickets can be redeemed for the Palmetto Citizens All-Star Dugout, Reserved, Home Run Porch and Lawn Sections. The pass allows fans to use their tickets for any game at Segra Park in 2024, redeem tickets for different seating sections on a game-by-game basis, offers flexible exchanges and allows for the easy purchase of additional tickets for guests. Ticket credits can be redeemed for any game at any time, up until game time, and one ticket credit is equivalent to one single game ticket.

Fans can also easily upgrade their seats on a game-by-game basis to enjoy the best experience at Segra Park. Eligible upgrade sections for 803 Flex Pass holders include the Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union All-Star Prime and All-Star Home Plate seats and CAE First Class seats.

"The 803 Flex Pass is a product that might appeal to a more tech-savvy fan looking for more flexibility throughout the season," said Fireflies Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Duplaga. "The 803 Flex Pass serves to provide ultimate flexibility in an all-mobile environment. We understand our fans are busier today than ever before and require flexibility with their entertainment purchases."

The five-pack plan starts at $55 per year, the 10-pack plan is $110 per year and the 15-pack plan is $165 per year, making the 803 Flex Pass a great, affordable way to catch multiple games with your friends and family! Fans can purchase their 803 Flex Pass online here .

The Fireflies return to Segra Park June 4 to start a set with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Help the team unmask some villains Saturday, June 8 for Scooby-Doo! Night presented by Escapology. They'll also be giving away a Tyler Tolbert Bobblehead to the first 1,000 fans at the game Friday, June 7 thanks to SAFE Federal Credit Union. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.