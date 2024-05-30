Polo Strong But Offense Silenced in 1-0 Loss to Woodpeckers

May 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC: 19-year-old Davis Polo turned in the best start of his young career, but the GreenJacket bats held scoreless in a frustrating 1-0 loss in Fayetteville against the Woodpeckers.

Coming off a rough start last week at home, Polo completely changed his method of attack, mixing in sliders as his primary offering rather than a fastball, and revealing a rarely seen changeup that generally flummoxed the Fayetteville hitters. The Woodpeckers' only run came in the top of the 1st, on a soft bouncer back to Polo with men at first and third. Alejandro Nunez broke for home, and Polo's flip to catcher Harry Owen beat the runner to the plate by a solid margin. But Nunez slid in hard and despite emphatic objection from Owen, home plate umpire Kam Jones ruled the runner safe for the first run of the day. Polo would go on to post a continuous stream of zeroes, going 5.1 innings with 5 hits and 5 strikeouts in a losing effort.

As impressive as Polo was, starter Yeriel Santos was even more so for the Woodpeckers. Santos, who has rotated between the rotation and bullpen with each appearance, used his turn as the starter to dazzle with five scoreless innings and six strikeouts. The GreenJackets put men on in 4 of the first 5 innings, including men in scoring position in 3 straight, but could not get the big swing necessary to bring a run home.

Santos was lifted after the 5th, and tagged in his usual partner in games, Alain Pena. Pena has followed Santos in all of his starts this season, and vice versa, and followed his success tonight to the letter. Pena allowed just one hit in four innings, and struck out five including all 3 hitters in the ninth inning. Augusta put men in scoring position in both the 7th and 8th innings, but did not score, and were shut out for the fifth time this season.

The GreenJackets were 0-10 with runners in scoring position, unable to place the final piece of the puzzle and score despite solid small ball that saw Augusta go 4-5 stealing bases off of catcher Fernando Caldera. Polo is now 1-5 after being saddled with the losing decision, despite lowering his ERA to 4.33 on the season. Santos takes the win to improve to 2-2 on the year, while Pena picks up his first professional save. The two sides continue the six-game series at Segra Stadium tomorrow evening at 7:05, with Adam Maier of the GreenJackets and Sandy Mejia of the Woodpeckers matching up on the mound.

The GreenJackets will be back at home beginning June 4th for a six-game series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, whom they split a six-game road series with at the beginning of May. Key moments of the upcoming homestand include a Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway on Tuesday, and the 2024 debut of the Augusta Pimento Cheese alternate identity, with a new jersey inspired by the jumpsuits worn by caddies at The Masters, worn on the field Saturday with a subsequent jersey auction to benefit Ronald McDonald House of Augusta. Tickets and more info about all the exciting things happening at SRP Park can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com.

