Ballers Use Big Offense in First Inning to Steer 14-5 Victory Over Fireflies

May 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Seven different Kannapolis Cannon Baller batters tallied multi-hit games in a, 14-5, victory Thursday night over the Columbia Fireflies.

With the victory, Kannapolis jumps to a 28-19 record, still in first place of the Carolina League South division. Columbia falls to just two games under .500 at 24-22, 3.5 games behind Kannapolis in second place of the division.

RHP Aldrin Batista struck out six in another solid showing on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits, walking three in 4.1 innings of work. RHP Connery Peters followed in relief, earning the victory in 1.2 innings on the bump, striking out one while allowing one run on two hits.

Arxy Hernandez and Ryan Burrowes combined to kick the offense on a high note for the Ballers in the bottom of the first, adding RBI singles to make it, 2-0, Kannapolis. Hernandez crossed the plate later in the inning on a throwing error from Columbia to push Kannapolis ahead, 3-0. Later in the frame, Matt Hogan crushed his fourth home run of the season, doubling the lead to, 6-0, after just one inning at the plate.

Columbia got on the board in the top of the third with a Blake Mitchell solo home run, one of two on the night for the Royals' top prospect. Mitchell's second homer came much later in the game in the top of the seventh, after Kannapolis had already put up a flurry of runs.

Rikuu Nishida drove a trio of runs in the bottom of the third, clearing the bases on a double to left field to extend the Ballers lead to, 9-1, after three innings.

Caden Connor scored in the bottom of the fourth to make it a double-digit night of runs at the plate, crossing the plate on a balk to make it, 10-1, after four.

The Fireflies added runs in the top of the fifth and sixth on a Derlin Figueroa RBI single and a wild pitch from Peters, putting Columbia closer at, 10-4.

Ryan Galanie cranked the second home run of the night for the Ballers, a two-run shot to left to extend the lead to, 12-4. Later in the frame, Drake Logan notched an RBI single to score another run and make it, 13-4 after six.

Burrowes concluded the night's offense for the Ballers with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, driving in Connor to cap off the night at, 14-5, for Kannapolis.

The Ballers will look to extend their division lead to even larger in the fourth of six games this week with the Columbia Fireflies. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., with RHP Grant Taylor taking the mound on Dueling Pianos Night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

