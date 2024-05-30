Homestand Preview: RiverDogs Preparing for First Ever Series against Mudcats

May 30, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and Carolina Mudcats have been part of the same league for three seasons and two months. The franchises have been two of the most successful clubs on the field since the start of the 2021 season but have yet to play each other. That will change June 4-9 when the Mudcats visit the Holy City for six games. The series will include Seldom Seen Sports Night on Thursday and Big Top Charleston on Saturday.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the week:

Tuesday, June 4, 7:05 p.m.: Boiled Peanuts Night presented by Luray Peanut Co./Dog Day Tuesday presented by Twisted Tea: For the second time this season, we assume our alternate identity as the Charleston Boiled Peanuts. Make sure to join us for this game as we wear our brand-new Boiled Peanuts threads. The team has suited up in tribute to the Lowcountry's preferred salty snack since 2018. We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand, but we would find ways to make it even more pawsome! This week, we spotlight beagles with a parade through the ballpark during the game. Pup Cups will be available at Scoops along the marsh for $2 during each Tuesday game. New to The Joe this season, we will partner with Camp Bow Wow to provide a hospitality area for your furry friend. The area will feature enrichment toys, playground equipment and a pool! Tuesday nights are presented by WCBD News 2 and 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, June 5, 7:05 p.m. Pickleball Night/Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: We "dink" we have a night in mind that is sure to be a smash alongside our friends from Short Court Sports and Crush Yard. On this evening, we will celebrate the fastest growing sport in America...pickleball! If you think that a dillball, filafel and flapjack are solely food-related, we'll help teach you where they fit into the game. There is also a kitchen, but that's not related to food either....don't worry we'll explain. You might even have an opportunity to meet the Volley Llama. Keep an eye out for giveaways, specialty jerseys, and any other goofy ideas we whip up! Wednesday nights are presented by 105.5 The Bridge and 98 Rock. Wednesday games are presented by 105.5 The Bridge.

Thursday, June 6, 7:05 p.m.: Seldom Seen Sports Night/Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: You know what they say, "If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball." We might play at The Joe, but there'll be nothing average about the wacky games that are played throughout the evening! A wife carrying competition, air guitar battles and mullet contests are just a taste of what's to come on Seldom Seen Sports night! Do you enjoy a good party? Thursdays are the night for you, with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark! That's not all! During killer Happy Hour, take advantage of $4 well cocktails and a special bat shaped Beatbox cocktail. In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu and tailgate games at the Ashley View Pub. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, June 7, 7:05 p.m.: REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, June 8, 6:05 p.m.: Big Top Charleston Night/Saturday Show at The Joe: Ladies! Gentlemen! Boys and Girls! Come one, come all, to a spectacle you'll have to see to believe. Join the RiverDogs as we turn The Joe into a circus that would make Mr. Barnum proud. There will be aerialists, stilt walkers, fire throwers and so much more. This is your night to be the greatest showman with our on-field games that are fit for the circus. Do you know what the RiverDogs and a circus have in common? We each have three rings! Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, June 9, 5:05 p.m.: Domingo Familiar with Berkeley Electric Cooperative and MUSC Health/MUSC Health Family Sunday: The team will close the weekend suiting up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston for the second Sunday in a row as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. The team will unveil new Perros Santos Jerseys this season, transitioning to a black uniform top.The Joe will have a fiesta-like vibe all night with Spanish PA announcers and food specials. We'll highlight our Latin players and their favorite foods from home as well as entertain fans with traditional Latin dances on the dugouts between innings. Parking is free and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Also, make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.