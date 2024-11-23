Hawks Down Wild, 6-4, for Fourth Straight Win

November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Portland Winterhawks powered past the Wenatchee Wild 8-4 on Saturday, fueled by a four-point performance from Kyle McDonough and a multi-goal game from Josh Zakreski. Despite a late rally from Wenatchee, Portland regained control in the final frame, scoring three unanswered goals before sealing the win with two empty-netters.

Game #22: Portland (8) vs. Wenatchee (4)

SOG: POR (40) - WEN (20)

PP: POR (1/5) - WEN (1/3)

Saves: Schlenker (16/20) - Hauser (32/38)

GAME NOTES:

Kyle McDonough posted the first four-point (2G, 2A) game of his career.

Josh Zakreski tallied the fourth multi-goal game (2G) of his career on Saturday against Wenatchee.

Diego Buttazzoni continued his hot streak, extending his point streak to seven games with 12 points (5G, 7A) in that span.

Jordan Duguay found the back of the net in the third period, marking goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

SCORING: POR - Josh Zakreski (9) from Tyson Jugnauth and Diego Buttazzoni (Power Play) POR - Carsyn Dyck (4) from David Hoy POR - Josh Zakreski (10) from Ryder Thompson and Diego Buttazzoni WEN - Shaun Rios (5) from Reid Andresen and Deagan McMillan (Power Play) WEN - Lukas McCloskey (3) from Grant Reid and Deagan McMillan WEN - Deagan McMillan (4) from Evan Friesen WEN - Evan Friesen (9) from Deagan McMillan and Zane Saab POR - Reed Brown (3) from Jordan Duguay and Kyle McDonough POR - Kyle McDonough (5) from Kayd Ruedig POR - Jordan Duguay (6) from Kyle McDonough POR - Ryder Thompson (2) from Josh Zakreski POR - Kyle McDonough from Tyson Yaremko

GAME SUMMARY:

Josh Zakreski opened the scoring at 6:43 of the first period, capitalizing on a set man-advantage play with a perfectly timed one-timer that beat the goaltender to the far side. Just under eight minutes later, David Hoy won a crucial faceoff, setting up Carsyn Dyck for the goal and the 2-0 lead.

The Hawks struck again at 8:13 of the second period when Josh Zakreski buried the puck off a precise feed from Ryder Thompson. Wenatchee stormed back in the latter half of the frame, scoring three unanswered goals to erase Portland's lead and tie the game heading into the final period.

Wenatchee came out firing in the final frame, netting an early goal to take their first lead of the game. But Portland wasted no time responding with a dominant offensive surge, reclaiming control with three consecutive goals. Reed Brown ignited the rally just 1:13 into the period, beating the Wild goaltender glove-side. Two minutes later, Kyle McDonough blasted a shot from the top of the slot, finding the glove-side once again. Jordan Duguay followed up at 4:56, charging into the zone and finishing short side for his second goal in as many games, giving the Hawks the 6-4 lead.

Despite the Wild's late push, which included a power play and an extra attacker in the final two minutes of regulation, the Hawks secured the win with a pair of empty-net goals to cap off an 8-4 victory. Ryder Thompson fired a pinpoint long-range shot into the open net, followed by Kyle McDonough gaining possession in the neutral zone and tapping the puck home to seal the deal.

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks welcome the Kelowna Rockets on Wednesday, November 27 for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Western Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

