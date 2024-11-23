Cougars Conclude Homestand with 5-3 Win Over Blazers

November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars capped off their season-long six-game homestand in style, defeating the Kamloops Blazers 5-3 on Friday night at the CN Centre.

Riley Heidt made his presence felt in his return to the lineup, delivering two goals and an assist to lead the Cougars to victory. Jett Lajoie, Terik Parascak, and Arseni Anisimov also found the back of the net, with Anisimov celebrating his first WHL goal. Goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen added to his impressive season, recording 19 saves en route to his 12th win.

1st PERIOD:

1-0 Kamloops (4:11) - Kai Matthew opened the scoring for the Blazers with a solo effort, blocking a shot in his own zone before racing down the ice and firing a shot from the left circle past Ravensbergen.

1-1 Prince George (8:08) - Terik Parascak leveled the score with a highlight-reel goal, finishing a crisp feed from Riley Heidt on a 2-on-1 rush.

2nd PERIOD:

2-1 Prince George (0:34) - Riley Heidt wasted no time in the second period, converting a pass from Parascak on another 2-on-1 opportunity to put the Cougars ahead.

3-1 Prince George (13:12) - Jett Lajoie added to the lead, netting his 10th goal of the season after a smart setup by Hunter Laing and Lee Shurgot.

3-2 Kamloops (17:29) - The Blazers cut the deficit with a power-play marker, as Jordan Keller's rush attempt deflected off a defender and into the net.

3rd PERIOD:

4-2 Prince George (1:22) - Riley Heidt struck again, picking up a rebound from Koehn Ziemmer's shot and calmly tucking it in after hitting the post.

5-2 Prince George (8:04) - Rookie defenseman Arseni Anisimov extended the Cougars' lead with a poised shot from the left wing, earning his first WHL goal.

5-3 Kamloops (14:31) - Tommy Lafreniere rounded out the scoring for the Blazers, capitalizing on a loose puck in front of the net.

FINAL SCORE:

KAM: 3 PG: 5

FINAL SHOTS:

KAM: 22 PG: 31

POWER-PLAYS:

KAM: 1-4 PG: 0-4

GOALTENDING:

KAM: Dylan Ernst - 60:00 - 26/31

PG: Josh Ravensbergen - 60:00 - 19/22

3 STARS:

1.PG: Riley Heidt (2-1-3)

2.PG: Terik Parascak (1-2-3)

3.PG: Arseni Anisimov (1-0-1)

