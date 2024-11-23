Broncos Back In Win Column After 4-3 Win Over Pats

November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - A three assist night from Clarke Caswell, paired with two power play goals from Luke Mistelbacher including the game winner put the Regina Pats away with a 4-3-win Friday night for the Swift Current Broncos at home.

The Broncos dodged a bullet 1:24 into the period as the Pats thought they opened the scoring but after an extended video review the goal did not stand keeping it scoreless. The Broncos would then counter just 33 seconds later as Connor Dale (St. Albert, AB) would make his return to the line-up memorable scoring his third of the season from Clarke Caswell (Brandon, MB) & Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC). Late in the first the Broncos would cash in on the power play as Luke Mistelbacher (Steinbach, MB) would mark his 15th of the season extending his point streak to 16 games from Caswell & Carlin Dezainde (Calgary, AB) with just 30 seconds left in the first to carry the 2-0 lead to the second.

The Broncos would extend their lead to 3-0 as Jaxen Gauchier (Peavine, AB) would score his first WHL goal after picking off a Pats break-out pass at 8:10 but the Pats would slowly get their game going as Connor Bear would score his 5th of the season at 9:51. Regina would then get within one as Keets Fawcett was alone on a net front player and would beat goaltender Reid Dyck (Steinbach, MB). Broncos would take a one-goal lead into the third period.

The Broncos would get that all important insurance marker at 12:30 into the third on another power play as Luke Mistelbacher would cash-in with his second of the night from Caswell & Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) to make it 4-2 Broncos. Regina wouldn't go away as on their final power play chance of the night Zach Moore would bank a puck off the back wall past Reid Dyck to make it a one-goal game again at 17:42. But even with the extra attacker into the final minute of the 3rd the Broncos would persevere for their 14th win of the season and moving two points back of the Saskatoon Blades for the top spot East Division.

Now 14-7-0-0 on the season, the Broncos turn their attention to the Brandon Wheat Kings on the road to Westoba Place. You can catch the game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

