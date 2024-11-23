Broncos Fall in Brandon

Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings scored six straight goals for an eventual 7-3 victory over the Swift Current Broncos Saturday night at Westoba Place.

Just one shot found the back of the net in period one as the Wheat Kings would counter on a Broncos break-out and Marcus Nguyen would walk-in and beat Broncos' goaltender Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) to give the home side the lead going to the 2nd. Brandon would outshoot the Broncos 9-5 after 20.

Brandon would increase the lead to 2-0 at 1:47 as Nguyen would make 2-0 Wheat Kings, but another four goals would follow for Brandon as Nicholas Johnson would hit his 6th of the season at 4:46. Caleb Hadland at 6:13 would push the lead to 4-0. It's a 5-0 game after Brady Turko would finish off a Carter Klippenstein pass at 12:48. Nigel Boehm would cap off the scoring with his 1st WHL goal at 17:22. Brandon would outshoot the Broncos 24-13 after 40.

The Broncos would finally solve Wheat Kings goaltender Carson Bjarnason when Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) would score his 5th of the season at 1:26 from Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) & Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) to make it 6-1. Swift Current would find the back of the net twice off the stick of Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC) first at 8:44 from Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) & Connor Dale (St. Albert, AB), then again at 16:28, Coupland would land his 8th of the season from Burzynski & Dale. Matteo Michels would cap off the night for the Wheat Kings with his 6th of the season shortly after 16:55 resulting in Brandon's 7-3 win.

With the loss the Broncos drop their record to 14-8-0-0 while the Wheat Kings moved to 11-6-3-1.

Next up for the Broncos, a road trip to Moose Jaw November 26 before returning home to face the Prince Albert Raiders Friday, November 29.

