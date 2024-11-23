Broncos Fall in Brandon
November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Brandon, MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings scored six straight goals for an eventual 7-3 victory over the Swift Current Broncos Saturday night at Westoba Place.
Just one shot found the back of the net in period one as the Wheat Kings would counter on a Broncos break-out and Marcus Nguyen would walk-in and beat Broncos' goaltender Joey Rocha (Nanaimo, BC) to give the home side the lead going to the 2nd. Brandon would outshoot the Broncos 9-5 after 20.
Brandon would increase the lead to 2-0 at 1:47 as Nguyen would make 2-0 Wheat Kings, but another four goals would follow for Brandon as Nicholas Johnson would hit his 6th of the season at 4:46. Caleb Hadland at 6:13 would push the lead to 4-0. It's a 5-0 game after Brady Turko would finish off a Carter Klippenstein pass at 12:48. Nigel Boehm would cap off the scoring with his 1st WHL goal at 17:22. Brandon would outshoot the Broncos 24-13 after 40.
The Broncos would finally solve Wheat Kings goaltender Carson Bjarnason when Connor Gabriel (Saskatoon, SK) would score his 5th of the season at 1:26 from Brady Birnie (Regina, SK) & Grayson Burzynski (Winnipeg, MB) to make it 6-1. Swift Current would find the back of the net twice off the stick of Ty Coupland (North Vancouver, BC) first at 8:44 from Rylan Gould (Headingly, MB) & Connor Dale (St. Albert, AB), then again at 16:28, Coupland would land his 8th of the season from Burzynski & Dale. Matteo Michels would cap off the night for the Wheat Kings with his 6th of the season shortly after 16:55 resulting in Brandon's 7-3 win.
With the loss the Broncos drop their record to 14-8-0-0 while the Wheat Kings moved to 11-6-3-1.
Next up for the Broncos, a road trip to Moose Jaw November 26 before returning home to face the Prince Albert Raiders Friday, November 29.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024
- T-Birds Bear-Y Lethbridge in a Shootout - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Broncos Fall in Brandon - Swift Current Broncos
- Wild Charge Back from 3-0 Deficit, But Portland Scores Final Five in 8-4 Finish Saturday - Wenatchee Wild
- Chiefs Topple the Giants with Dominant 5-1 Showcase for Third Straight Win - Spokane Chiefs
- Americans Fend Off Late Push By Warriors, Hang On For 7-5 Victory - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors Battle Back, But Fall to Americans on Saturday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Blades Outlast Tigers in Overtime Showdown - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Hawks Down Wild, 6-4, for Fourth Straight Win - Portland Winterhawks
- Cobra Chickens Shut Out Pats 5-0 - Regina Pats
- Hawks Down Wild, 6-4, for Fourth Straight Win - Portland Winterhawks
- Wheat Kings Hit New Offensive Heights Against Broncos - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Chiefs Head to Vancouver for Saturday Contest against Giants - Spokane Chiefs
- Gameday Preview: Game 25 vs Saskatoon Blades - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Broncos Battle Wheat Kings Saturday Night - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Day Hub: November 23 vs. Wenatchee - Portland Winterhawks
- Preview: Americans at Warriors - November 23 - Tri-City Americans
- Cougars Conclude Homestand with 5-3 Win Over Blazers - Prince George Cougars
- Rockets' Strong 2nd Period Propels Them to 8-3 Win Over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Put Eight Past Giants for Decisive Victory - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Warriors Host Americans for Hall of Fame Game Saturday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Exceptional Chiefs Knock-off Top Rated 'Tips, 4-3 in Shootout - Spokane Chiefs
- Four-Goal Second Period Propels Hawks Past Canes, 6-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Broncos Back In Win Column After 4-3 Win Over Pats - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.