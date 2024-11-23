Four-Goal Second Period Propels Hawks Past Canes, 6-3

November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Diego Buttazzoni struck twice in a 19-second span during a four-goal second period outburst, and Kyle Chyzowski extended his goal streak to four games as the Portland Winterhawks raced past the Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 Friday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Game #21: Portland (6) vs. Lethbridge (3)

SOG: POR (40) - LET (30)

PP: POR (2/3) - LET (0/3)

Saves: Štěbeták (31/34) - Cleaver (14/19)

Smith (20/21)

GAME NOTES:

Captain Kyle Chyzowski is now tied for first in the league with three shorthanded tallies on the season.

Both Chyzowski (6G, 7A) and Diego Buttazzoni (5G, 5A) extended their point streaks to six consecutive games. Chyzowski is on a four-game goal streak, while Buttazzoni boasts a three-game streak.

Buttazzoni tallied two goals 19 seconds apart, marking the fastest two-goal performance of his career.

Special teams' success continued with a shorthanded tally, the Hawks going 2-for-3 on the power play, and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

SCORING:

POR - Jordan Duguay (4) from Kyle McDonough and Reed Brown

LET - Brayden Edwards (11) from Miguel Marques and Tristen Doyle

POR - Kyle Chyzowski (15) from Tyson Jugnauth (Shorthanded)

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (9) from Carter Sotheran and Kyle Chyzowski (Power Play)

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (10) from Josh Zakreski and Kyle Chyzowski

POR - Tyson Jugnauth (6) from Kayd Ruedig and Josh Zakreski

POR - Tyson Yaremko (8) from Jordan Duguay and Carter Sotheran (Power Play)

LET - Brayden Edwards (12) from Will Sharpe and Logan McCutcheon

LET - Leo Braillard (10) from Miguel Marques and Will Sharpe

GAME SUMMARY:

The Winterhawks wasted no time getting on the board, striking just 2:18 into the first period as Jordan Duguay controlled a shot with his skate, kicked it to his own stick, turned, and fired a shot past a sprawling Hurricanes goaltender. Lethbridge responded quickly, finding the equalizer just over three minutes later to level the score at one. Kyle Chyzowski restored the lead for the Hawks shorthanded, capitalizing on a rebound off the goaltender following a Tyson Jugnauth breakaway at 14:52 of the first.

The Hawks exploded for four goals all before the halfway mark of the second period as Diego Buttazzoni got things rolling just 28 seconds in with a wicked one-timer on the two-man advantage. Just 19 seconds later, Buttazzoni struck again, this time finishing off a feed from Ryder Thompson from where he was stationed at the right post. Tyson Jugnauth kept the momentum going, ripping a wrist shot from the top of the right circle that sailed past the goaltender's blocker side at 2:31. The surge was capped at 8:17 when Tyson Yaremko capitalized on a chaotic scramble in front of the net, stuffing the puck home to extend the lead to 6-1.

While Lethbridge showed signs of life with two third-period markers, their late push couldn't overcome the commanding lead Portland had built through forty minutes of dominant hockey. The Winterhawks' explosive middle frame, highlighted by Buttazzoni's quick-strike pair, proved to be the difference in the 6-3 victory.

"I think it's always nice to play with the lead and it gets the crowd into it," said forward Diego Buttazzoni. "There was good energy tonight. It was a really good crowd. So, we build off momentum like that, and just keep going."

UP NEXT:

The Winterhawks face the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday, November 23 at 6:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. -

The Winterhawks trust Riverside Payments for all of their credit card processing as the team's official credit card processors.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.