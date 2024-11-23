Cobra Chickens Shut Out Pats 5-0

November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Lake Country, Sask. - The Prince Albert Raiders rebranded to the Lake Country Cobra Chickens on Saturday, and shutout the Regina Pats 5-0 at the Art Hauser Centre.

Cobra Chickens goaltender Max Hildebrand made 35 saves for his third career shutout. Brayden Dube led the way with two goals for the Cobra Chickens while Lukas Dragicevic chipped in with a pair of assists. Aiden Oiring (1G-1A), Ty Meunier and Riley Boychuk rounded out the scoring as they grabbed their fifth victory in their last six games.

The Cobra Chicken's three goal second period was the story in Prince Albert as the Pats dropped their fourth straight contest. Despite the result in the second frame, the Pats were outshooting the Cobra Chickens 25-15 midway through the period.

After the Pats were unable to capitalize on a four minute power play, the Cobra Chickens went to the man-advantage and made it 2-0 to restore some momentum. They would later add a goal just before the end of the stanza to make it 3-0.

FINAL SCORE: Cobra Chickens 5, Pats 0

THE GOALS

First Period

No Scoring.

Second Period

1-0: Cobra Chickens at 4:15 - Brayden Dube (8), assisted by Lukas Dragicevic & Aiden Oiring // A point shot from the point was neatly tipped by Dube and past Pats netminder Pyne to make it 1-0 for the hometown club.

2-0: Cobra Chickens at 11:50 - Aiden Oiring (9), assisted by Lukas Dragicevic & Niall Croker (PP) // Dragicevic got the puck in the slot and wired a shot that deflected off Oiring and past a screened Pyne to make it 2-0 on the powerplay.

3-0: Cobra Chickens at 17:04 - Ty Meunier (4), assisted by Tyrone Sobry & Ryan Gower // Meunier got the puck at the left side boards, skated in near the circle and his shot snuck under Pyne to give the Cobra Chickens a 3-0 lead.

Third Period

4-0: Cobra Chickens at 18:04 - Brayden Dube (9), assisted by Tomas Mrsic // Dube's shot from the right circle was inadvertently deflected past Pyne by one of the Pats defencemen to make it 4-0.

5-0: Cobra Chickens at 19:31 - Riley Boychuk (1), assisted by Luke Moroz // The Cobra Chickens raced down the ice and ended up getting a partial two-on-one with Boychuk picking up a loose puck and putting it past a down-and-out Pyne to make it 5-0.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 11-17-7-35 | Lake Country- 10-17-11-38

PP : Regina - 0/4 | Lake Country - 1/3

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (33 saves / 38 shots)

Lake Country: Max Hildebrand (35 saves / 35 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Brayden Dube (2G) - Cobra Chickens

Second: Riley Boychuk (1G) - Cobra Chickens

Third: Max Hildebrand (35SV) - Cobra Chickens

COMING UP

The Regina Pats head on the road for six straight away from the Queen City next week. On Friday, the Pats will take on the Kamloops Blazers before taking on the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday. The Pats are back home on December 13.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.