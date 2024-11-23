Game Day Hub: November 23 vs. Wenatchee

November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Winterhawks return to action tonight, Saturday, November 23, at 7:00 p.m. as they host the Wenatchee Wild at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, Ore.

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Last Time Out

The Winterhawks rode a dominant second-period performance to a 6-3 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. After Jordan Duguay opened the scoring and Kyle Chyzowski netted a shorthanded marker in the first period, Portland erupted for four goals before the midway point of the second frame. Diego Buttazzoni sparked the surge with two goals just 19 seconds apart, including one on a two-man advantage, before Tyson Jugnauth and Tyson Yaremko extended the lead to 6-1. The Hawks' special teams excelled, going 2-for-3 on the power play while killing all three Hurricane opportunities. Captain Kyle Chyzowski (6G, 7A) and Buttazzoni (5G, 5A) each extended their point streaks to six games in the win, with Chyzowski's shorthanded tally marking his third of the season, tied for most in the league.

Stumptown Strays

In collaboration with 94/7 KNRK, we're shining a spotlight on Stumptown Strays, a local animal rescue organization that does incredible work. This night is about more than just hockey-it's about raising awareness and supporting those who care for our community's abandoned and vulnerable animals. Fans will have the opportunity to learn more about Stumptown Strays' mission and find ways to directly support their important work.

Dynamic Duo Driving Offense

The Winterhawks' offense has been firing on all cylinders, largely thanks to the dynamic play of Diego Buttazzoni and captain Kyle Chyzowski, who are each riding six-game point streaks. Buttazzoni has tallied ten points (5G, 5A) during his streak, showcasing his versatility as both a scorer and playmaker. Meanwhile, Chyzowski has put up 13 points (6G, 7A), including a three-point effort in Friday's win over Lethbridge. As two of Portland's most consistent offensive threats, Buttazzoni and Chyzowski will look to keep their hot hands going tonight against Wenatchee

Special Teams Continue Sparking Success

The Winterhawks' special teams have been a driving force behind their recent success. Portland ranks second in the WHL on the power play, converting at a stellar 28.4% clip, while their penalty kill has also been incredibly effective, operating at 82.4% for fourth in the league. This balanced performance gives the Hawks an advantage in key moments, providing offensive firepower and defensive stability. With special teams often deciding close games, Portland will look to continue their efficiency tonight against a Lethbridge squad eager to bounce back on the road.

Watching Wenatchee

The Winterhawks welcome the Wild tonight, a team currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference and fifth in the U.S. Division with an 8-10-3-0 record. Wenatchee is coming off a 5-4 victory in Kelowna on Wednesday, a milestone win for head coach Don Nachbaur, who became just the third WHL coach to reach 700 career victories. The Wild showcased resilience in that contest, scoring three straight goals and successfully defending multiple one-goal leads. Forward Kenta Isogai leads the team with 22 points (8G, 14A), while Evan Friesen has added 18 points (8G, 10A) as one of Wenatchee's key contributors. The team also benefits from standout goaltending, with Daniel Hauser ranking fifth in the WHL in goals-against average at 2.78 and fourth in save percentage (.913).

Special teams play a significant role in Wenatchee's success, with their penalty kill leading the WHL at 84.8%. However, their power play has struggled, ranking 18th in the league at 18.6%. Despite their challenges, the Wild's disciplined defensive play and ability to capitalize in close games make them a formidable opponent. With home ice and momentum on their side, Portland will aim to set the tone early and capitalize on opportunities to secure another key win in the U.S. Division race.

2024-25 Season Series

This is the second of nine meetings between the two clubs this season. The last time the Portland Winterhawks faced the Wenatchee Wild, special teams stole the show in a 6-3 road victory on November 9. Portland converted on two power-play opportunities and added a critical shorthanded tally to secure the win. Captain Kyle Chyzowski led the charge, recording his 150th career WHL point with a shorthanded goal and notching his second four-point performance of the season. Josh Zakreski contributed three points (1G, 2A), while Kyle McDonough delivered the game-winning goal, his second career tally of that kind. Goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták made 37 saves and earned his first WHL point with an assist on Tyson Jugnauth's power-play marker. Portland's balanced effort, highlighted by strong special teams and standout individual performances, propelled the Hawks to victory in their 17th game of the season.

