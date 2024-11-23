Preview: Americans at Warriors - November 23

November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: Lukas Matecha turned in a stellar 33-save performance, shutting down the Brandon Wheat Kings in a 4-1 Americans win Friday night. Jake Sloan, Carter MacAdams, Cruz Pavao (PPG) and Max Curran (ENG) scored for Tri-City who won their third straight game with the victory. With the win the Americans stretched their winning streak in Brandon to seven straight games, with their last loss in Brandon coming in 2008.

VS MOOSE JAW: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Warriors. Last season the Americans dropped a 9-4 game at home to Moose Jaw on February 23. Tri-City won their last visit to the Moose Jaw Events Centre, 6-2 on October 29, 2022. Only three players in the lineup that night, Nick Anisimovicz, Jordan Gavin and Jake Sloan, are still with the Americans.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Moose Jaw Warriors

Brandon Whynott (12-16-28) Lynden Lakovic (11-16-27)

Jake Sloan (9-17-26) Brayden Yager (10-14-24)

Gavin Garland (12-13-25) Rilen Kovacevic (9-9-18)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Moose Jaw Warriors

Power Play - 17.6% (16-for-91) Power Play - 16.9% (11-for-65)

Penalty Kill - 82.4% (75-for-91) Penalty Kill - 80.0% (52-for-65)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Western Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

