Chiefs Topple the Giants with Dominant 5-1 Showcase for Third Straight Win

November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs' Berkly Catton and Brayden Crampton on game night

Vancouver, B.C. - Spokane continued their road trip on Saturday night, visiting the Giants of Vancouver in the second of four games against the B.C. team this season.

The game would start off in strange fashion as Shea Van Olm was convinced he poked the puck across the line at 2:29 of the first on the power play. After a lengthy review it was called a good goal and the Chiefs would take a 1-0 lead. Assists would be awarded to Berkly Catton and Brayden Crampton on the play.

Vancouver would answer at the five-minute mark, scoring their lone goal of the game from Mittelsteadt.

Mathis Preston scored his 8th of the season, and first since October 15th, later in the first period. Van Olm played a nifty pass backwards between his legs which slipped through the crease where Preston finished it on the far post.

The Chiefs began a dominant second period with a fierce rocket from Swedish import Rasmus Ekström at 2:19. Berkly Catton found the Swede in space on the power play and his blast was in the back of the net before anyone could react.

Catton turned goal scorer at 15:51 of the second, planting himself in the center of the zone awaiting the pass. Schoettler found the Chiefs' captain whose one-timer blew past the Vancouver goaltender. Preston was also given an assist on the goal.

The Chiefs would wrap up the game with a fifth goal at 3:43 of the third. Sam Oremba tallied his fifth of the season after speeding into the zone following a neutral zone turnover from the Giants. Ekström and Rebman earned the assists.

Vancouver would build pressure in the third with 15 shots on goal, but the Chiefs' defense would not break. Carter Esler was outstanding in his return to the crease, stopping 30 of 31 shots faced, and playing shutout hockey over the final 55 minutes of ice-time.

Spokane scored twice on the power play and led the shot tally 38-31 on the evening.

The Chiefs swept the stars of the game with Catton (1G, 2A), Preston (1G, 1A), and Van Olm (1G, 1A) earning honors.

Spokane will return home for three games next week including TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway on Wednesday, November 27th, Jack In The Box Fan Appreciation on Saturday the 30th, and the Sturm Heating Clothing Drive benefiting Teen and Kid Closet on Sunday, December 1st. Celebrate the holidays and bring the whole family out for some exciting Chiefs hockey!

