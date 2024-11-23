Broncos Battle Wheat Kings Saturday Night

November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon, MB - The Swift Current Broncos (14-7-0-0) look for back-to-back wins on the weekend as they travel to Westoba Place to face the Brandon Wheat Kings (10-5-3-1) Saturday night.

The Broncos are coming off a 4-3 win at home Friday night against the Regina Pats while the Wheat Kings will look for retribution after a home loss to the Tri-City Americans 4-1. Swift Current & Brandon have faced each other only once this season in the six meetings they'll face-off against each other, back on October 5th where the Broncos came away with the comeback win in the shootout 4-3. Tonight's game can be found on the radio with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli on Country 94.1 starting at 6:45 while you can watch it on WHL Live - Away Feed.

LAST GAME 4-3 W vs Pats: Luke Mistelbacher had a pair of power play goals while Clarke Caswell finished with a three assist night at home defeating the Regina Pats 4-3 at InnovationPlex Friday night. Goaltender Reid Dyck made 24 saves in the win.

BRANDON: This is the second of six meetings this season between the Wheat Kings & Broncos as Swift Current returns to the East Division. The Broncos won the season opener at Westoba Place October 5, coming back down 3-1 going to the third period, Rylan Gould, Luke Mistelbacher & Grayson Burzynski as the Broncos would force overtime before Ty Coupland would win the shootout in Round 4 for the 4-3 triumph.

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 5/2024 - at Brandon (4-3 SOW SC) September 30/2024 - at Brandon (6-3 BDN)

November 23/2024 - at Brandon October 4/2023 - at Brandon (6-2 SC)

December 30/2024 - at Swift Current January 12/2024 - at Brandon (7-3 SC)

January 1/2025 - at Brandon February 3/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 OT BDN)

February 11/2025 - at Swift Current March 9/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)

February 22/2025 - at Swift Current

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:

Goals (16) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (26) Clarke Caswell

Points (38) - Luke Mistelbacher

Power Play Goals (4) - Birnie, Gould Power Play Assists (7) - Luke Mistelbacher

Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde

PIMS (32) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+11) - Josh McGregor

Shots (92) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (23.3%) - Brady Birnie

Face-off Wins (235) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (57.5%) - Rylan Gould

Wins (9) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck

Save % (.900) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.22) - Reid Dyck

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Carlin Dezainde: 22 GP: 13G-12A-25 PTS Clarke Caswell: 19 GP: 7G - 26A - 33 PTS

Luke Mistelbacher: 21 GP: 16G-22A-38 PTS Ty Coupland: 19 GP: 6G - 6A - 12 PTS

Peyton Kettles: 20 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 21: 14G - 16A- 30 PTS

Reid Dyck: 15: 9-6-0-0 3.22 GAA .900 SV% 1 SO Grayson Burzynski: 21 GP: 4G- 13A - 17 PTS

Rylan Gould: 14: 6G-7A-13PTS (4 PPG) Joey Rocha: 7 GP: 5-1-0-0 3.70 GAA .888 SV%

