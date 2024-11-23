Broncos Battle Wheat Kings Saturday Night
November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Swift Current Broncos News Release
Brandon, MB - The Swift Current Broncos (14-7-0-0) look for back-to-back wins on the weekend as they travel to Westoba Place to face the Brandon Wheat Kings (10-5-3-1) Saturday night.
The Broncos are coming off a 4-3 win at home Friday night against the Regina Pats while the Wheat Kings will look for retribution after a home loss to the Tri-City Americans 4-1. Swift Current & Brandon have faced each other only once this season in the six meetings they'll face-off against each other, back on October 5th where the Broncos came away with the comeback win in the shootout 4-3. Tonight's game can be found on the radio with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli on Country 94.1 starting at 6:45 while you can watch it on WHL Live - Away Feed.
For more on tonight's game visit the Game Notes & Stats links above.
LAST GAME 4-3 W vs Pats: Luke Mistelbacher had a pair of power play goals while Clarke Caswell finished with a three assist night at home defeating the Regina Pats 4-3 at InnovationPlex Friday night. Goaltender Reid Dyck made 24 saves in the win.
BRANDON: This is the second of six meetings this season between the Wheat Kings & Broncos as Swift Current returns to the East Division. The Broncos won the season opener at Westoba Place October 5, coming back down 3-1 going to the third period, Rylan Gould, Luke Mistelbacher & Grayson Burzynski as the Broncos would force overtime before Ty Coupland would win the shootout in Round 4 for the 4-3 triumph.
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:
October 5/2024 - at Brandon (4-3 SOW SC) September 30/2024 - at Brandon (6-3 BDN)
November 23/2024 - at Brandon October 4/2023 - at Brandon (6-2 SC)
December 30/2024 - at Swift Current January 12/2024 - at Brandon (7-3 SC)
January 1/2025 - at Brandon February 3/2024 - at Swift Current (5-4 OT BDN)
February 11/2025 - at Swift Current March 9/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC)
February 22/2025 - at Swift Current
2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS:
Goals (16) - Luke Mistelbacher Assists (26) Clarke Caswell
Points (38) - Luke Mistelbacher
Power Play Goals (4) - Birnie, Gould Power Play Assists (7) - Luke Mistelbacher
Shorthanded Goals (1) - 4 Tied Game Winning Goals (4) - Carlin Dezainde
PIMS (32) - Carlin Dezainde Plus/Minus (+11) - Josh McGregor
Shots (92) - Carlin Dezainde Shooting % (23.3%) - Brady Birnie
Face-off Wins (235) - Carlin Dezainde Face-off % (57.5%) - Rylan Gould
Wins (9) - Reid Dyck Shutouts (1) - Reid Dyck
Save % (.900) - Reid Dyck Goals Against Average (3.22) - Reid Dyck
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Carlin Dezainde: 22 GP: 13G-12A-25 PTS Clarke Caswell: 19 GP: 7G - 26A - 33 PTS
Luke Mistelbacher: 21 GP: 16G-22A-38 PTS Ty Coupland: 19 GP: 6G - 6A - 12 PTS
Peyton Kettles: 20 GP: 2G - 3A - 5 PTS Brady Birnie: 21: 14G - 16A- 30 PTS
Reid Dyck: 15: 9-6-0-0 3.22 GAA .900 SV% 1 SO Grayson Burzynski: 21 GP: 4G- 13A - 17 PTS
Rylan Gould: 14: 6G-7A-13PTS (4 PPG) Joey Rocha: 7 GP: 5-1-0-0 3.70 GAA .888 SV%
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024
- Chiefs Head to Vancouver for Saturday Contest against Giants - Spokane Chiefs
- Gameday Preview: Game 25 vs Saskatoon Blades - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Broncos Battle Wheat Kings Saturday Night - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Day Hub: November 23 vs. Wenatchee - Portland Winterhawks
- Preview: Americans at Warriors - November 23 - Tri-City Americans
- Cougars Conclude Homestand with 5-3 Win Over Blazers - Prince George Cougars
- Rockets' Strong 2nd Period Propels Them to 8-3 Win Over Giants - Vancouver Giants
- Rockets Put Eight Past Giants for Decisive Victory - Kelowna Rockets
- Preview: Warriors Host Americans for Hall of Fame Game Saturday - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Exceptional Chiefs Knock-off Top Rated 'Tips, 4-3 in Shootout - Spokane Chiefs
- Four-Goal Second Period Propels Hawks Past Canes, 6-3 - Portland Winterhawks
- Broncos Back In Win Column After 4-3 Win Over Pats - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.