Blades Outlast Tigers in Overtime Showdown
November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
The Tigers came out strong to open up the first period, carrying the early momentum. However, just over five minutes into the period, Niilopekka Muhonen was called for hooking, sending Saskatoon to their first power play of the game. The Tigers' penalty kill unit held firm, backed by solid saves from netminder Jordan Switzer.
The middle portion of the period featured fast-paced, back-and-forth action with neither team able to gain the upper hand.
Late in the period, Saskatoon was penalized for too many players on the ice, giving Medicine Hat their first chance on the power play. But it would be the Blades' penalty kill proving effective, stifling the Tigers' attempts and keeping the score level leaving a tightly contested first period with both teams scoreless, 0-0.
The second period opened with the Tigers' penalty kill back in action as Bryce Pickford was called for cross-checking early on. Saskatoon capitalized a minute into the power play when Tyler Parr set up Rowan Calvert, who scored to give the Blades a 1-0 lead.
Moments later, back at even strength, Pickford made amends for his earlier penalty, firing a shot from the point past Evan Gardner to tie the game back up, 1-1. The goal marked Pickford's 10th of the season, solidifying his spot as the league leader in goals by a defenseman.
Midway through the frame, controversy struck as Oasiz Weisblatt was pushed into the Blades goaltender but it would be Weisblatt who received a penalty for goaltender interference along with a 10-minute misconduct. Just under a minute later, Veeti Vaisanen's high-sticking infraction gave Saskatoon a lengthy 5-on-3 power play.
Saskatoon made the most of the advantage, with Brandon Lisowsky burying a rebound to restore their lead at 2-1.
However, the Tigers responded in dramatic fashion. Seconds after Vaisanen's penalty expired, Ryder Ritchie picked up the puck at center ice, maneuvered through multiple Blades defenders, and scored a highlight-reel goal to tie it once again at 2-2 late in the period.
The period ended with the game deadlocked, setting up an exciting third.
The third period opened with a power play in favour of the Tigers, as just over a minute in William James sent Ryder Ritchie into the boards. However, the Tigers couldn't capitalize, despite creating quality opportunities on Gardner.
Shortly after the penalty expired, the Blades regained the lead when Ben Riche tapped in a bouncing rebound off the pad of Switzer, to make it 3-2 in favour of Saskatoon.
The Tigers weren't finished there. Markus Ruck found Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll in front of the net, who fired a shot past the Blades netminder to tie the game up once again at 3-3, sending the game into overtime.
During the overtime period, the Tigers and Blades exchanged chances early, but the Blades made the most of a 2-on-1 rush off a Tigers turnover, as Rowan Calvert found Tyler Parr, who ripped a shot past Switzer to secure a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory for Saskatoon.
Special Teams:
PP: 0/2 - 0%
PK: 3/5 - 60%
Stringam Law Three Stars:
Tyler Parr - Saskatoon
Jordan Switzer - Medicine Hat
Rowan Calvert - Saskatoon
Supplement King Hardest Working Player: Markus Ruck
The Tigers are back in action Saturday, Nov. 29 at home Vs Brandon. Game time is 7:00PM (MST) You can get your tickets at the Tigers Box Office or Tixx.ca OR listen live on Wild 94.5 FM or watch on watch.chl.ca.
