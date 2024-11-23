Chiefs Head to Vancouver for Saturday Contest against Giants
November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Vancouver, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs head across the border to take on the Vancouver Giants Saturday night. The teams last faced each other on October 25 at Spokane Arena when the Chiefs pulled away with a 4-3 overtime victory thanks to a power play goal by Swedish overager Rasmus Ekström.
LOCATION: Langley Events Centre
TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: Red
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
