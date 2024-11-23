Chiefs Head to Vancouver for Saturday Contest against Giants

November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - The Spokane Chiefs head across the border to take on the Vancouver Giants Saturday night. The teams last faced each other on October 25 at Spokane Arena when the Chiefs pulled away with a 4-3 overtime victory thanks to a power play goal by Swedish overager Rasmus Ekström.

LOCATION: Langley Events Centre

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: Red

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.