Exceptional Chiefs Knock-off Top Rated 'Tips, 4-3 in Shootout

November 23, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett, WA - Spokane made the trek west on Friday night for the first of six games this season against U.S. Division foe Everett. The Silvertips entered the game with just four losses on the season, sitting atop the league power rankings.

Tarin Smith would score the only goal of the first period, giving Everett the 1-0 lead heading into the break. In the second period, the Chiefs would flip the script and score two goals to take the lead.

First, Coco Armstrong beat everyone down the ice to keep the play alive. The puck found Owen Schoettler who fired it on net from long range, hitting the twine for his third of the season at 8:29. Armstrong and Parr with the assists.

Shea Van Olm was next on the scoresheet, collecting a loose puck to the goaltenders' right and clipping it home for his 19th of the season at 18:26. Crampton and Ekström were involved in the build-up and earned assists on the play.

Tarin Smith scored his second of the game at 4:29 of the third to tie the game, shortly after a lengthy review had called an Everett score no good.

Mathis Preston drove into the Everett zone later in the third before firing a shot just wide. Shea Van Olm was on the spot for the tip in, collecting his 20th of the season at 13:04 to go up 3-2.

Spokane thought they held on long enough but Dominik Rymon found a loose rebound and scored for Everett with just 30 seconds remaining to send the game to OT.

Chances were flying at both ends of the ice during the bonus frame, but neither team could find a breakthrough. After five minutes the game would head to a shootout for the first time this season for either team.

In the shootout Julien Maze (EVT), Mathis Preston (SPO), and Dominik Rymon (EVT) would all come up empty. Chiefs' captain Berkly Catton was next over the board and scored as smooth as you like. Carter Bear could not find the net on Everett's third attempt and the Chiefs would take home the victory.

Dawson Cowan was excellent in net for the Chiefs, making several huge saves on the way to 36 stops. He loomed large in the shootout, forcing all three shots to miss and earned Third Star of the game. Shea Van Olm was First Star with his two goals including Spokane's lone power play score on four attempts.

The Chiefs will be right back in action tomorrow night across the border in Vancouver to take on the Giants. Spokane will return home for another busy week next week with games on November 27th against Kamloops, and the 30th and 1st for a pair of games against Portland.

