Harris Homers and Ruiz Doubles Twice in Seasonâ??s Penultimate Game
September 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In the second-to-last game of the 2019 season, the TinCaps' comeback attempt came up just short in a 7-5 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate) in front of 6,060 fans at Parkview Field on Sunday night.
The Lugnuts (35-34, 67-71) peppered the TinCaps (29-40, 62-75) early in the contest, scoring twice in the first and once more in the third.
Jawuan Harris provided a bit of thunder in the third with a no-doubt, two-run home run that traveled 418 feet in the air. Harris has reached in 16 consecutive games and now has eight home runs this season. He reached four times in Sunday night's game (single, home run, two walks).
Omar Cruz racked up six strikeouts (all swinging) in his four-inning start. In 49 innings with the TinCaps in 2019, the left-hander recorded an impressive 62 strikeouts and a 2.76 ERA.
Lansing put the game out of reach with four runs combined between the fourth and fifth innings, all of which came with two outs.
The 'Caps refused to quit, scoring twice in the fifth and once more in the sixth. Chandler Seagle doubled and scored in the fifth, followed by a sacrifice fly in the sixth that scored Agustin Ruiz. Seagle finished the game 3-for-3 with two runs scored, while Ruiz doubled twice for his second consecutive multi-hit game.
Late in the game, Fort Wayne couldn't quite take advantage of chances to fully complete the comeback. The TinCaps left a combined eight runners on base in the final five innings of the game. Overall, the 'Caps went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.
Next Game
Monday, September 2 vs. Lansing (1:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras
- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Sean Wymer
Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV
Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn
