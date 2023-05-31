Hamilton Smacks Two Doubles in 9-2 Loss to Louisville
May 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release
LOUISVILLE, KY - David Hamilton produced two of Worcester's five hits with a pair of doubles as the WooSox dropped a 9-2 decision to the Louisville Bats on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.
Hamilton drilled the second pitch from starter Randy Wynne (W, 2-1) to the right field warning track for his first double, then lined a 1-1 pitch off the chalk in right for another two-bagger in the fifth.
The WooSox took a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a rally that started when Jorge Alfaro and Bobby Dalbec were both hit by pitches. After a walk to Niko Goodrum, Alfaro came home on a double play off the bat of Daniel Palka. Ryan Fitzgerald then lined a single to right field to plate Dalbec for Worcester's second and final run of the ballgame.
After being held to just three hits on Tuesday, the high-powered Louisville offense came to life with nine unanswered runs on 14 hits. Chuckie Robinson singled in runs in the second and the fourth to tie the game at 2-2, and Jason Vosler put the Bats in front with an RBI base knock in the fifth.
Those three runs were charged to WooSox starter Brandon Walter (L, 0-5), who struck out five batters while allowing six hits and three walks in 4.1 innings.
Brennan Bernardino pitched two solid relief innings, allowing one unearned run while striking out three, but Louisville erupted for five runs in the eighth with a grand slam from Christian Encarnacion-Strand and a solo blast by Vosler.
Worcester had two MLB rehabbers in the lineup, with Christian Arroyo going 1-for-4 with a first-inning single and Adam Duvall striking out twice in three hitless plate appearances.
With the loss, the WooSox finish the month of May with a 13-14 record (25-28 overall).
Worcester's 12-game road trip continues with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The series runs through Sunday before the WoooSox return home for a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings at Polar Park next Tuesday through Sunday.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 31, 2023
- Gonzo's Grand Slam, Eight-Run Sixth Lift Indians in Wednesday Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Broom Jumbo Shrimp in Twin Bill - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sands Extends Hitting Streak to Nine in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Margevicius Pitches Stripers to Twin-Bill Split in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Sweep Jumbo Shrimp in Doubleheader - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs' Late Comeback Snuffed Oout in Extra Innings by RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides Split Twin Bill Against Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Down Iron Pigs 7-5 in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Power Past Worcester 9-2 - Louisville Bats
- Hamilton Smacks Two Doubles in 9-2 Loss to Louisville - Worcester Red Sox
- I-Cubs Bounce Back to Even Series - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (23-28) vs. Indianapolis Indians (24-27) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - May 31, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Continue to Roll with Fourth Straight Win, 6-2 over Bisons - St. Paul Saints
- Saints Use Long Ball to Defeat Bisons 6-2 - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.31 - Rochester Red Wings
- Wings Bats Power to 6-1 Win over Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Offense Struggles in 6-1 Loss at Rochester on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Robert Gasser Gifts Sounds Dominant Start in Birthday Win - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Fall to Sounds 4-0 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Fields of Gray, Wichita Infielder Transferred to Saints - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 31 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Red Sox Stories
- Hamilton Smacks Two Doubles in 9-2 Loss to Louisville
- Abreu and Dalbec Homer in Walk-Off Loss in Louisville
- Polar Park to Host "DJ Trivia Night" 3rd Straight Year, Thursday, July 20
- Arroyo Collects Two Hits as WooSox Drop Series Finale to RailRiders
- Palka's 6 RBIs Lift WooSox to Victory Over RailRiders