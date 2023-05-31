Hamilton Smacks Two Doubles in 9-2 Loss to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY - David Hamilton produced two of Worcester's five hits with a pair of doubles as the WooSox dropped a 9-2 decision to the Louisville Bats on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Hamilton drilled the second pitch from starter Randy Wynne (W, 2-1) to the right field warning track for his first double, then lined a 1-1 pitch off the chalk in right for another two-bagger in the fifth.

The WooSox took a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a rally that started when Jorge Alfaro and Bobby Dalbec were both hit by pitches. After a walk to Niko Goodrum, Alfaro came home on a double play off the bat of Daniel Palka. Ryan Fitzgerald then lined a single to right field to plate Dalbec for Worcester's second and final run of the ballgame.

After being held to just three hits on Tuesday, the high-powered Louisville offense came to life with nine unanswered runs on 14 hits. Chuckie Robinson singled in runs in the second and the fourth to tie the game at 2-2, and Jason Vosler put the Bats in front with an RBI base knock in the fifth.

Those three runs were charged to WooSox starter Brandon Walter (L, 0-5), who struck out five batters while allowing six hits and three walks in 4.1 innings.

Brennan Bernardino pitched two solid relief innings, allowing one unearned run while striking out three, but Louisville erupted for five runs in the eighth with a grand slam from Christian Encarnacion-Strand and a solo blast by Vosler.

Worcester had two MLB rehabbers in the lineup, with Christian Arroyo going 1-for-4 with a first-inning single and Adam Duvall striking out twice in three hitless plate appearances.

With the loss, the WooSox finish the month of May with a 13-14 record (25-28 overall).

Worcester's 12-game road trip continues with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The series runs through Sunday before the WoooSox return home for a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings at Polar Park next Tuesday through Sunday.

