Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.31

May 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (24-27) 6, Syracuse Mets (20-33) 1

Wednesday May 31st, 2023 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL: ROC 6, SYR 1

WP: RHP Joan Adon (2-3, 5.18)

LP: LHP Joey Lucchesi (3-1, 2.76)

SV:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 ââ9 â R H E

Syracuse 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 7 2

Rochester 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 x 6 11 0

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 11:06 AM

Temperature: 78°F

Time of Game: 2:28â

Attendance: 9,073

HOME RUNS:

ROC - Carter Kieboom (2) two-run off LHP Joey Lucchesi in the 1st (count: 1-0) to left center field

ROC - Drew Millas (1) solo off LHP Joey Lucchesi in the 2nd (count: 0-0) to left center field

ROC- Erick Mejia (1) solo off LHP Joey Lucchesi in the 2nd (count: 2-1) to left center field

STARTING PITCHERS:

LHP Joey Lucchesi: (0-3, 2.76) 5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO, 24 BF, 92/50 (P/S), left down 5-0

RHP Joan Adon: (2-1, ) 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 22 BF, 90/57 (P/S), left up 5-0

RED WINGS NOTES

M&M BOYS: C DREW MILLAS and 2B ERICK MEJIA hit back-to-back homers in the contest...the long balls marked the first time this season that Rochester hit two home runs in consecutive at bats...

The last Wings to hit back-to-back home runs were Riley Adams and Jake Noll, who did so on 7/29/22 against SWB.

ROC-IN DEBUT: C DREW MILLAS launched his first Triple-A homer after being called up on 5/23...the St. Louis native finished his Innovative Field debut going 2-for-4 in the contest...after hitting five homers with Double-A Harrisburg, the switch hitting catcher logged his first home run off the season coming from the right side of the plate this season...

This marks the third homer by a Wings catcher and their second in as many days.

HILL YEAH: CF DEREK HILL extended his team-high hitting streak to 13 games, which is tied for the longest active streak in the International League...the righty went 1-for-4 at the plate, including a single that registered as the hardest-hit ball of the game, coming off the bat at 108.5 MPH...

Hill is batting .360 (18-for-50) with two home runs, four doubles and eight RBI during the hitting streak (since 5/14).

ADON ZONED: RHP JOAN ADON worked 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out three, logging his second quality start of the year and improving to 2-3 on the year...

The last time a Rochester pitcher worked through the sixth inning was on 5/10 when RHP WILY PERALTA pitched six full against Worcester.

SMOOTH CRIMINAL: SS RICHIE MARTIN recorded two stolen bases in the game this afternoon, going 0-for-1 but collecting three walks...this marked his third time swiping two bags this season...

Two other Rochester base runners have stolen a pair of bases in a game this season (Baker, Downs).

Each time Martin has swiped a pair of bags this season, both have come in the same inning.

THE ROCHESTER FAITHFUL: After announcing a Memorial Day attendance of 9,218, the Wings followed it up with a Wednesday attendance of 9,073 ,marking the two highest of the season so far.

METS NOTES

BABIP IS REAL: The Syracuse Mets pitching staff allowed six earned runs on 11 hits in the contest, using three pitchers to cover eight innings...Mets pitching has surrendered 10+ hits in 16 of their last 20 games (since 5/8), most in the International League over that span (229)...they've also recorded the third fewest strikeouts (158) among IL teams since that date...

After giving up three homers in Wednesday's loss, the Mets have now given up three home runs in three straight games dating back to 5/28 vs. LOU.

NEXT GAME

Syracuse vs. Rochester

Thursday, June 1st

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

RHP Denyi Reyes (0-1, 6.41) vs. RHP Cory Abbott (2-4, 6.25)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.