Knights Fall to Sounds 4-0 on Wednesday

May 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game two of the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds by a score of 4-0 on Wednesday afternoon from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. Despite the loss, the Knights have still won seven of the team's last 10 games.

LHP Garrett Davila (1-1, 3.38) was the hard-luck losing pitcher on Wednesday. Davila, a native of Belmont, NC, struck out 11 batters over six strong innings. He allowed four runs on five hits. Nashville center fielder Blake Perkins paced the offense with a home run and three RBI against Davila and the Knights. He launched a two-run blast in the top of the fifth inning.

Offensively, the Knights tallied six hits on the day. Charlotte right fielder Víctor Reyes led the way with two hits in the loss. Chicago White Sox infielder Elvis Andrus continued his rehab assignment on Wednesday. He went 1-for-3 at the plate for the Knights.

The Knights will continue the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers) from Truist Field on Thursday night. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action on www.CharlotteKnights.com. Fans can watch the game live on MiLB.tv and the Bally Live app. First pitch on Thursday is set for 7:04 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte, NC.

