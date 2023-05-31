Wings Bats Power to 6-1 Win over Mets

The Rochester Red Wings completed their fourth straight win thanks to three home runs, in a 6-1 win over the Syracuse Mets Wednesday morning. In front of an audience of 9,073, the Wings matched their season-long winning streak and now have a 2-0 lead in the series. This follows a Memorial Day attendance of 9,218.

Rochester struck first in the bottom of the first inning, leaping out to a 2-0 lead when 3B Carter Kieboom launched a 425-foot home run that hit off the new videoboard beyond the left field fence. This was his second home run of the season and first since 5/10 against WOR.

C Drew Millas continued scoring for the Wings the following inning when he sent the first pitch of his at bat over the left field wall for Rochester's second home run of the day and Millas' first in Triple-A. 2B Erick Mejia *followed suit with another solo home run the very next at bat, his first Triple-A long ball since 9/18/22 with TAC, to give the Wings an early 4-0 lead over the Mets. It was the first time since 7/9/22 that Rochester had recorded back-to-back home runs. CF *Derek Hill completed the three-run inning with a single to center field that Syracuse's Lorenzo Cedrola couldn't gather. The two-base error brought Hill to third and allowed SS Richie Martin to score.

The score would stand at 5-0 until the eighth, as RHP Joan Adon dazzled in his second six-inning outing of the season, holding Syracuse to just three hits and two walks, while allowing only one runner to reach third base. The Wings would go on to collect five extra base hits against the Mets' pitching, while drawing six walks on Wednesday. LF *Jake Alu *added a finishing touch in the bottom of the eighth, driving in Mejia on an RBI double to extend the Wings lead to 6-0.

Syracuse tacked on their first run of the game in the top of the ninth off of LHP *Jose Ferrer *when pinch-hitter Nick Meyer singled in DH Jaylin Davis, breaking up the shutout. Ferrer then induced a double play the next at bat, the Wings' second of the game, to close the door and give Rochester the win, 6-1.

RHP Joan Adon *(2-3, 5.18) worked six shutout innings in his 10th start of the season for the Red Wings, allowing the fewest hits (3) in a start this season. Adon struck out three batters while walking two in his longest start since 5/2 against SWB. LHP *Alberto Baldonado relieved Adon and allowed just one hit in a scoreless frame. RHP Tyler Danish also worked a scoreless inning, and LHP *Jose Ferrer *allowed one run in his inning of work to seal the win.

3B Carter Kieboom is Wednesday's Diamond Pro Player of the game after he went 2-for-3 with a pair of extra-base hits against the Mets, drawing two walks in the outing. His two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning put the Wings on the board and kickstarted a three-homer day for Rochester. An ensuing double in the bottom of the fifth inning led to his third straight multi-hit game and seventh of the season.

Rochester will vie to extend its winning streak to a season-long five games in game three of the six-game series. RHP *Cory Abbott *is set to make the start for the Wings, with RHP Denyi Reyes on the mound for the Mets. First pitch is set for 6:45 pm.

