RailRiders Down Iron Pigs 7-5 in 10

May 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs 7-5 to take the win in the tenth. Mitch Spence spun seven scoreless frames to shut down the IronPigs. Oswald Peraza hit two homers in the game, including one in the ninth to send the contest to extras.

The RailRiders got on the board first in the first. Oswald Peraza singled to reach and Elijah Dunham pushed him into scoring position An RBI single from Kole Calhoun sent Peraza across for a 1-0 lead.

In the seventh, Peraza smoked a solo shot to left field for a 2-0 advantage.

Lehigh Valley mounted a comeback in the eighth. Esteban Quiroz led off with a walk, John Hicks doubled, and Jake Cave doubled to load the bases. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Weston Wilson plated their first run. Simon Muzziotti sent two more home with his RBI double. The IronPigs took the lead 3-2.

But in the top of the ninth Peraza unloaded on a slider to smash the tying run into left field. It was his second homer of the game.

The contest went into extras and the RailRiders immediately took advantage. Wilmer Difo, who came in a frame earlier at third, was the pace-of-play runner. Calhoun sprinted for a triple to plate the go-ahead run. Rodolfo Duran immediately plated Calhoun with his single up the middle. Duran moved to third on Carlos Narvaez's base hit and came home on a wild pitch. Estevan Florial capped the scoring off with a triple of his own and Narvaez scored, making it 7-3.

In the bottom half, the IronPigs inched closer, but were stopped short by the RailRider's defense. The team plated two runs on Weston Wilson's double, but he was stranded on second to end the game.

Mitch Spence spun a gem with seven scoreless innings of work. He let up just two hits and a walk. Spence struck out three. Deivi Garcia took the eighth, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks. Matt Bowman (W, 2-0) put up a clean ninth. He allowed two runs, only one earned, in the tenth to seal the victory.

Bailey Falter got the start for Lehigh Valley tossing five innings off one run ball. He walked three and struck out four. Ben Bowden let up just a solo shot in his two innings of work. Trey Cobb pitched an inning of clean ball. Andrew Bellati gave up the solo homer to tie the game in the ninth. Eric Uelmen (L, 1-2) let up four runs, three earned, in the tenth to take the loss.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.