Syracuse Offense Struggles in 6-1 Loss at Rochester on Wednesday Afternoon

May 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







Rochester, NY - The Syracuse Mets struggled offensively on Wednesday, scoring just one run as they fell to the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A Washington Nationals) on a warm afternoon at Innovative Field. By the end of the ballgame, the temperature had reached 90 degrees at the ballpark. The Red Wings have now won each of the first two games in the six-game series.

Rochester (24-27) pulled away early via the long ball, scoring five times in the first two innings to take a 5-0 lead. In the first, Derek Hill walked, and then Carter Kieboom smacked a two-run home run to power the Red Wings to a 2-0 lead. In the second, the home team quickly added on when Drew Millas and Erick Mejia hit back-to-back homers to start the inning for a 4-0 edge. Then, Richie Martin drew a walk and sprinted all the way home when Hill lined a single to centerfield and Lorenzo Cedrola misplayed the ball, allowing Martin to score on the play to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

From there, Syracuse's (20-33) starting pitcher settled in as Joey Lucchesi did not allow a run in his final three innings of work. The left-hander from California did not allow a hit to 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, eventually striking out five batters (all swinging) in his outing.

The unfortunate news for the Syracuse Mets is they ran into a buzzsaw on the pitching rubber from the Rochester Red Wings all afternoon long. Joan Adon began the day with a flourish, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing just three hits in his excellent start. From there, the bullpen held the line for the Red Wings. Alberto Baldonado, Tyler Danish, and Jose Ferrer worked an inning each in the final three innings, allowing just one run to ensure the Red Wings would walk away winners.

The Mets did have their chances to break the scoring seal in a big way, however they did not take advantage. Syracuse left seven runners on base in the final five innings, including multiple runners on base in the sixth and seventh inning. Leaving runners on base has been a thorn in Syracuse's side so far this week in Rochester. In Monday's series-opening, the Mets left 13 runners on base.

Rochester added their final tally of the afternoon in the bottom of the eighth. Mejia singled to start the frame but remained stuck on first base as the next two batters recorded outs. Jake Alu, however, came up clutch for the Red Wings. Alu lined a double down the left-field line to plate Mejia for a 6-0 Red Wings advantage.

In the top of the ninth, Syracuse finally got on the board. After Luis Guillorme flied out to start the inning, Jaylin Davis walked and then moved to second on a Jonathan Araúz single. The next batter, Nick Meyer, slapped a pinch-hit single into left field to plate Davis and make it a 6-1 game. However, any dreams of a dramatic Syracuse comeback were snuffed out when the next batter, Lorenzo Cedrola, grounded into a game-ending double play.

Syracuse continues its six-game series against Rochester on Thursday night. Right-hander Denyi Reyes is scheduled to start on the mound for the Mets, opposed by right-hander Cory Abbott for the Red Wings.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.