Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 31 vs. Syracuse

May 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Syracuse Mets (20-32) vs. Rochester Red Wings (23-27)

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 - 11:05 a.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

LHP Joey Lucchesi (3-0, 1.95) vs. RHP Joan Adon (1-3, 5.91)

HOT WWWINGS: The Rochester Red Wings mounted a Memorial Day comeback which saw LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN tie the game up in the 9th with a homer and a 1B MATT ADAMS walk-off shot to beat Syracuse, 10-8...after RHP JOSE UREÑNA failed to get out of the first inning, the Red Wings' bullpen delivered 10.2 innings of two2-run ball using five different arms...C LUIS TORRENS logged a 4-for-5 day at the plate, driving in three runs as part of the eight hits and eight RBIs collected from the 5, 6, and 7 spots in the Rochester lineup...3B JAKE ALU added a pair of knocks himself including a double, logging the only extra base hit that wasn't of the home run variety...for the third consecutive game, the Red Wings offense has posted 12 or more+ hits, accumulating 38 over that span...RHP JOAN ADON gets the ball as the Wings look for their fourth-straight win, which would tie a season-long winning streak.

HOT WWWINGS: The Red Wings have now won three-straight and six of their last seven games dating back to 5/23...the last time the Wings won six of seven games was from 9/11-18/22 against SYR and LHV...

Over the last seven days, Rochester ranks eighth in the IL in hits (58) and seventh in runs (40).

WALK OFF WINGS: After going without a walk off home run in 2022, the Red Wings logged their second walk-off homer of the year thanks to a game winner from 1B MATT ADAMS...

Prior to 2022, Rochester's last walk off home run was Luis Garcia's winner off Scranton's Nestor Cortes on 5/20/21.

Adams went 2-for-4 in the win and extended his hitting streak to five games (.454, 10-for-22 since 5/23)...the long ball was the lefty's his team-leading eighth home run.

BIG SWING: Following 1B MATT ADAMS grounding into a 7th inning twin-killing, the Red Wings had a 3% win probability and entered into the 9th with the same chances before LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN's game tying shot provided a 46% swing in Rochester chances...the homer from Blankenhorn provided the biggest win probability % swing of the game.

WALK IT LIKE I TALK IT: DH FRANMIL REYES collected four walks in the Memorial Day win, the most walks by an individual Red Wings batter this year and his first time doing so in his 12-year professional career...

This is something the 2022 Wings team did just once, when John Nogowski walked four times vs. Toledo on 9/1.

BLAKEN-HOMER: LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN smashed a three-run homer Monday to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth...after his 2-for-4 day at the plate, the lefty extended his team-long on-base streak to 17 games (since 5/4)...

Blankenhorn's ninth-inning homer was the longest hit ball on Memorial Day across the Triple-A level measuring at 414 ft.

LIVE, LAUGH, LUIS: C LUIS TORRENS went 4-for-5 Monday afternoon, recording the Wings' fifth four-hit effort of the season...the righty's final hit of the afternoon was a two-run homer, his first long ball since 9/18/22...

Torrens' homer was just the second of the season by a Red Wings catcher (Plawecki vs. STP on 4/29).

MAY IS LOOKING BRIGHTER: Rochester opened its series against Syracuse by recording 12 hits, the third straight game the team recorded 12 or more hits...

After ranking last among International League teams in the hit category through April (185), Rochester is now tied for the eighth-most hits (231) through 25 games in May.

KEEPING THE BALL IN THE YARD: The Rochester pitching staff has now not allowed a homer in a season-long six consecutive games, and have only allowed three in their last 14 games...

The Red Wings pitching staff has allowed the third-fewest home runs (49) among International League teams this season.

