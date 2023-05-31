Bats Power Past Worcester 9-2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (28-24) scored nine unanswered runs, five of which came in the eighth inning, on their way to a 9-2 win over the Worcester Red Sox (25-28).

A grand slam from Christian Encarnacion-Strand and a home run from Jason Vosler, both in the eighth inning, propelled the Bats to the seven-run win.

After Worcester struck first with a pair of runs in the top of the second, the Bats immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning as Michael Siani drew a two-out walk and swiped second base, leading to an RBI single from Chuckie Robinson that cut the deficit in half.

Louisville evened the score at two runs apiece in the home half of the fourth as Robinson recorded his second RBI knock of the game after T.J. Hopkins and Siani both singled to start off the inning.

The Bats also started off the fifth with back-to-back singles from Elly De La Cruz and Encarnacion-Strand, eventually taking the lead on a bloop single from Vosler that plated De La Cruz from second to take a 3-2 edge.

With the bases loaded in the seventh, the Bats gained an insurance run after a passed ball sent Encarnacion-Strand home, leading into the eighth-inning fireworks.

Leading 4-2 after seven innings, the Bats started off the eighth with a pair of singles from Alejo Lopez and Martini before a walk from De La Cruz loaded the bases for Encarnacion-Strand, who sent a full count pitch over the wall down the left field line for his third career grand slam. Vosler then launched a solo home run to left center two batters later to erase any chance of a WooSox comeback.

Randy Wynne (2-1, 5.06 ERA) picked up his second win of the season after a season-high five innings of work, as the Bats kept Worcester off the scoreboard over the final seven innings with the help of scoreless innings out of the bullpen from Jared Solomon (0-0, 3.60 ERA), Silvino Bracho (0-1, 2.93 ERA), Ryan Nutof (1-1, 5.73 ERA) and Alan Busenitz (0-0, 1.69 ERA).

The third game of the series between the Bats and Red Sox will begin Thursday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. RHP Levi Stoudt (2-2, 4.45 ERA) will take the mound for the Bats, while southpaw Chris Murphy (1-3, 8.35 ERA) is set to start for Worcester.

