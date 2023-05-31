Margevicius Pitches Stripers to Twin-Bill Split in Norfolk

May 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Nick Margevicius pitched 5.0 scoreless, two-hit innings and struck out three in game two of a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Harbor Park, leading the Gwinnett Stripers (23-30) to a 7-0 win and a split against the Norfolk Tides (37-16). Gwinnett lost the first game of the night 8-3.

Decisive Plays (Game 1): Daz Cameron belted a pair of home runs (8-9) off Dylan Dodd (L, 1-4) - a two-run shot in the first inning and a three-run clout in the third - as Norfolk took a 6-2 lead. Eli White also went deep twice for the Stripers, hitting two-run and solo homers (7-8) to drive in all three Gwinnett runs. Cameron added a sacrifice fly in a six-RBI effort.

Decisive Plays (Game 2): The Stripers never trailed after a two-run first inning as Daniel Robertson walked and scored on a wild pitch and Joe Dunand doubled and scored on an RBI single by Forrest Wall. Vaughn Grissom added an RBI double in the sixth, and Chadwick Tromp followed with a two-run homer (4) to left-center to make it 5-0. Gwinnett put the game away with two more runs in the seventh.

Key Contributors: Margevicius (W, 1-1) and Dereck Rodriguez combined on the two-hit shutout in game two. Rodriguez struck out five of the six batters he faced over 2.0 innings. Offensively, White went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs in game one, while Tromp went 1-for-4 with one homer and two RBIs in game two. After going 0-for-2 in the first game, Grissom went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI in the nightcap.

Noteworthy: The two-homer game was the third of White's career, second this season with Gwinnett (also on April 2 vs. Jacksonville). Nick Solak extended his on-base streak to 16 games in game one (1-for-3), but saw that streak ended in game two (0-for-4). Gwinnett's International League-best errorless streak also ended at 13-straight with one error in game two. The game-two shutout was Gwinnett's third this season and second in less than a week (won 2-0 vs. Durham on Sunday).

Next Game (Thursday, June 1): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. RHP Tanner Gordon (0-3, 13.50 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 4.05 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 6): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling at Coolray Field, featuring $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.