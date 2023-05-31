Margevicius Pitches Stripers to Twin-Bill Split in Norfolk
May 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Nick Margevicius pitched 5.0 scoreless, two-hit innings and struck out three in game two of a doubleheader on Wednesday night at Harbor Park, leading the Gwinnett Stripers (23-30) to a 7-0 win and a split against the Norfolk Tides (37-16). Gwinnett lost the first game of the night 8-3.
Decisive Plays (Game 1): Daz Cameron belted a pair of home runs (8-9) off Dylan Dodd (L, 1-4) - a two-run shot in the first inning and a three-run clout in the third - as Norfolk took a 6-2 lead. Eli White also went deep twice for the Stripers, hitting two-run and solo homers (7-8) to drive in all three Gwinnett runs. Cameron added a sacrifice fly in a six-RBI effort.
Decisive Plays (Game 2): The Stripers never trailed after a two-run first inning as Daniel Robertson walked and scored on a wild pitch and Joe Dunand doubled and scored on an RBI single by Forrest Wall. Vaughn Grissom added an RBI double in the sixth, and Chadwick Tromp followed with a two-run homer (4) to left-center to make it 5-0. Gwinnett put the game away with two more runs in the seventh.
Key Contributors: Margevicius (W, 1-1) and Dereck Rodriguez combined on the two-hit shutout in game two. Rodriguez struck out five of the six batters he faced over 2.0 innings. Offensively, White went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs in game one, while Tromp went 1-for-4 with one homer and two RBIs in game two. After going 0-for-2 in the first game, Grissom went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI in the nightcap.
Noteworthy: The two-homer game was the third of White's career, second this season with Gwinnett (also on April 2 vs. Jacksonville). Nick Solak extended his on-base streak to 16 games in game one (1-for-3), but saw that streak ended in game two (0-for-4). Gwinnett's International League-best errorless streak also ended at 13-straight with one error in game two. The game-two shutout was Gwinnett's third this season and second in less than a week (won 2-0 vs. Durham on Sunday).
Next Game (Thursday, June 1): Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. ET at Harbor Park. RHP Tanner Gordon (0-3, 13.50 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (2-3, 4.05 ERA) for the Tides. Radio Broadcast: 11:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, June 6): Gwinnett vs. Charlotte, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling at Coolray Field, featuring $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 31, 2023
- Gonzo's Grand Slam, Eight-Run Sixth Lift Indians in Wednesday Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Bulls Broom Jumbo Shrimp in Twin Bill - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sands Extends Hitting Streak to Nine in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Margevicius Pitches Stripers to Twin-Bill Split in Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bulls Sweep Jumbo Shrimp in Doubleheader - Durham Bulls
- IronPigs' Late Comeback Snuffed Oout in Extra Innings by RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Tides Split Twin Bill Against Gwinnett - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Down Iron Pigs 7-5 in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Power Past Worcester 9-2 - Louisville Bats
- Hamilton Smacks Two Doubles in 9-2 Loss to Louisville - Worcester Red Sox
- I-Cubs Bounce Back to Even Series - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (23-28) vs. Indianapolis Indians (24-27) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - May 31, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Saints Continue to Roll with Fourth Straight Win, 6-2 over Bisons - St. Paul Saints
- Saints Use Long Ball to Defeat Bisons 6-2 - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 5.31 - Rochester Red Wings
- Wings Bats Power to 6-1 Win over Mets - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Offense Struggles in 6-1 Loss at Rochester on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Robert Gasser Gifts Sounds Dominant Start in Birthday Win - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Fall to Sounds 4-0 on Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Fields of Gray, Wichita Infielder Transferred to Saints - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 31 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Margevicius Pitches Stripers to Twin-Bill Split in Norfolk
- Stripers Battle Back, But Norfolk Walks Off in Ninth
- Kingham's Terrific Spot Start Primes Stripers for 2-0 Shutout Win
- Solak's Three RBIs Not Enough in Stripers' 4-3 Loss to Durham
- Solak's Three RBIs Not Enough in Stripers' 4-3 Loss to Durham