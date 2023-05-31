Redbirds Rip Six Solo Shots to Sink Storm Chasers

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 9-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

For the first time this season, Memphis clubbed six home runs in a single game in Wednesday night's victory. Designated hitter Moises Gomez tallied a pair of solo homers to bring his season total to 13, his 12th long ball in May. Center fielder Juniel Querecuto, second baseman Masyn Winn, third baseman Kramer Robertson and right fielder Jordan Walker each tallied a solo home run as well.

In total, Gomez went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two home runs and two RBI. Walker and Querecuto also put together multi-hit efforts, as Walker registered two RBI to Querecuto's one. Catcher Ivan Herrera's 11-game hitting streak came to an end, but Herrera reached base three times with a trio of walks.

Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy continued the great start to his Triple-A career with his fourth win of the season with Memphis. McGreevy tossed 5.0 innings, allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits, walked one and struck out five. The right-handed pitcher has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his starts with the Redbirds.

The Redbirds (28-25) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, June 6 to begin a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m.

