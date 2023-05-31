Bulls Sweep Jumbo Shrimp in Doubleheader
May 31, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, N.C. - Bulls designated hitter Ruben Cardenas knocked a 2-run homer, third baseman Jonathan Aranda drove in a run and RHP Evan McKendry threw seven scoreless innings in Durham's 3-0 victory in game one. Right fielder Ben Gamel and Aranda each drove in a run and third baseman Tristan Gray smashed a 3-run homer in the nightcap for a 5-2 game two victory as the Bulls take their doubleheader on Wednesday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The Bulls started the scoring in game one with a two-run second-inning homer courtesy of Cardenas, followed by Aranda's RBI single in the same frame. Mckendry (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 SO) allowed only two hits in seven innings to secure the 3-0 shutout for game one. Jacksonville starter Chi Chi Gonzalez (5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO) suffered the loss.
Both teams went scoreless in the nightcap until the eighth, when Gamel drove in a run to put the Bulls ahead before Jacksonville answered when C Santiago Chavez scored on a fielding error. Aranda recorded his second RBI of the night in the next frame, followed by Gray's 3-run homer which put the Bulls up 5-1.
Durham's Trevor Brigden (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 SO) and reliever Shawn Armstrong (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 SO) earned the win, while Jacksonville's Archie Bradley (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 SO) suffered the loss.
The two teams are set to continue their series on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm ET. LHP Jose Lopez is anticipated to get the nod for Durham and be opposed by RHP Jeff Lindgren.
Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
