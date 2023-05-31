Saints Use Long Ball to Defeat Bisons 6-2

BUFFALO, NY- The St. Paul Saints were able to use the home run to their advantage on Wednesday afternoon with a 6-2 win over the Buffalo Bisons, despite a strong Triple-A debut by Hagen Danner in relief.

The Saints started the scoring quickly. Cleanup hitter Kyle Garlick hit a two-run home run to start the scoring and give St. Paul a 2-0 lead. His sixth homer of the season came with Matt Wallner aboard and two out in the inning.

The Saints extended their lead in the top of the fifth as Jose Miranda hit a line drive to left to score Alex Di Goti score. The RBI base hit increased the lead to 3-0.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, Tanner Morris hit a ground ball to right field for a base hit. In an attempt to end the inning, Wallner threw to third base trying to throw out Rafael Lantigua. The throw went wide and Lantigua was able to score. Despite the run, Buffalo still trailed St. Paul 3-1 after five innings.

In the top of the seventh, the Saints continued to add insurance runs, as Wallner hit the second home run of the day that increased the lead to 4-1. However, later in the seventh inning, the Bisons attempted to claw back as Cameron Eden added an RBI single that scored Otto Lopez to close the gap to 4-2.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Saints continued to march with their third home run of the contest. Miranda hit a two-run home run driving in De Goti to balloon the lead 6-2.

Bowden Francis started for Buffalo on Wednesday and logged 4.2 innings in the loss. Danner's Triple-A debut came in a high leverage spot with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh. The righty struck out De Goti to end the inning and keep the Herd within two runs.

The Bisons and the Saints are scheduled to meet for the annual Kids Day Game at Sahlen Field with the first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

