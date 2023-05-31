Tides Split Twin Bill Against Gwinnett

NORFOLK, VA --- The Norfolk Tides (37-16) split a doubleheader against the Gwinnett Stripers (23-30), on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. Game one of the twin bill belonged to the Tides, but they could only manage a doubleheader split after the game two loss.

The Tides jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning of game one after a Jordan Westburg RBI double was followed by a well fought at-bat from Daz Cameron, who homered on the ninth pitch of his plate appearance, putting the Tides in front early. Following a scoreless second, Eli White cleared the fence in right-center, adding two runs for Gwinnett in the third.

Cameron left the yard for a second time in the third to extend the Norfolk lead to four with the scoreboard reading 6-2. He drove in his sixth run of the game in the fifth with a sac fly. White homered for a second time in the seventh, but that would be all the damage the Stripers would do and the Tides secured an 8-3 win.

It would be Gwinnett who would strike first in game two, plating a pair of runs on a wild pitch and a Forrest Wall single in the second inning. Chadwick Tromp added on to a three-run inning with a two-run blast to left-center to give the Stripers a 5-0 lead in the sixth.

The scoring would continue for the visitors in the seventh inning of play as they plated two additional runs to give Gwinnett a 7-0 advantage. Stripers pitching would remain untouched and Norfolk would drop game two of the doubleheader.

