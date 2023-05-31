Fields of Gray, Wichita Infielder Transferred to Saints

BUFFALO, NY - Down to just four infielders on the roster, the St. Paul Saints got a little help on Wednesday. Corner infielder Seth Gray was transferred from Double-A Wichita to St. Paul, the first time he's been called up to Triple-A.

The former fourth round draft pick out of Wright State, Gray was hitting .256 with two home runs and six RBI in 28 games this season. In 90 at bats, he scored eight runs, had three doubles, a triple, and slashed .256/.356/.378.

Gray was selected in the 2019 draft out of Wright State and began his career in the Rookie Appalachian League with Elizabethton that season. He hit .225 with 11 home runs and 36 RBI while slashing .225/.336/.445 in 57 games.

In 2022, Gray had a career power year hitting 17 home runs and driving in 68 between High-A Cedar Rapids and Wichita. His .726 OPS was the second best of his career, behind just his rookie season when he had a .781 OPS.

The Saints roster stands at the league maximum 28, 15 pitchers and 13 position players.

