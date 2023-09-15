Hamilton & Valdez Drive in Two, WooSox Drop Second Straight

WORCESTER, M.A. - Despite a late Worcester Red Sox (36-29, 75-65) rally, the Syracuse Mets (24-39, 57-80) held on for an 8-5 win for the road team at Polar Park on Thursday night.

Syracuse took a 3-0 lead in the second on a pair of big swings against Oddanier Mosqueda (4-4): Jose Peroza clubbed his first Triple-A home run in his first at-bat at the level, and two batters later, Jaylen Palmer hooked a solo shot down the left field line.

They extended the advantage in the sixth, pushing across two runs with an RBI walk versus Cam Booser and a run-scoring groundout to make it 5-0.

Syracuse starter and Wellesley native Mike Vasil was strong in his homecoming, posting six innings of two-run ball with 10 strikeouts.

Worcester's runs charged to Vasil did not come until he exited the game, a departure that came after putting the first two men on in the seventh. After Syracuse went to the bullpen, the WooSox plated two on a sac-fly from David Hamilton and an RBI walk by Enmanuel Valdez.

In the ninth, Worcester put together its best offensive threat of the night. Bradley Zimmer led off with an infield single and Corey Rosier walked, before Hamilton plated his second run with a single. After an out, Valdez delivered an RBI groundout and Bobby Dalbec cracked an RBI single up the middle to make it 8-5 Mets. But Syracuse's Dedniel Nunz induced a groundout, ending the WooSox' chance at a comeback.

In a bullpen game, Brendan Nail tossed two scoreless frames in the third and fourth, while Joe Jacques worked a runless ninth.

The WooSox continue their final homestand of the 2023 season, Super Duper Fan Appreciation Week, at Polar Park on Friday night at 6:45 p.m. against the Syracuse Mets, affiliate of the New York Mets. On the mound, Brian Van Belle (4-3, 6.57) faces Peyton Battenfield (1-5, 5.13). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

