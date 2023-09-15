How We're Saying 'Thank You' to Our Fans

Sure, the Charlotte Knights play baseball. But what's a baseball game without the fans?

Throughout the 2023 season, it's been the fans that have carried us through. From cheering the team on during wins to singing along with us to "Sweet Caroline," each game, we are fortunate to have a fan base that makes us one of the most highly-attended ballparks in Triple-A year in and year out.

So this season we want to say "thank you" to Charlotte Knights supporters in a special way. That's why this weekend we're throwing the biggest Fan Appreciation Weekend celebration we've ever done, and we want you to be a part of it.

Starting things off on Friday, September 15th, the Knights will face the Nashville Sounds with first pitch at 7:04 p.m., but we're starting the party early.

Pre-game at the Paper Mill Pub located outside of Truist Field, and then join us as gates open at 6:00 p.m. Players will be meeting fans and signing autographs on the concourse, plus as you enter the gates, take a left and find our team store where we'll feature a 25% off sale all weekend long.

Grab a drink before you sit down and get it for Thirsty Thursday discounted pricing. The forecast calls for it to be sunny and in the 70's in Charlotte throughout the weekend (perfect baseball weather), so enjoy a cold one for a cheap price before it's too late!

Oh, and make sure you come hungry. Discounts on select food items will be applied too.

We'll also be doing a giveaway on Friday Night, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a fanny pack (they're back in style these days.) Plus, it's first responders night, so we're giving an extra "thank you" to those who selflessly serve our community.

We'll finish off the night with our famous Charlotte Knights post-game fireworks show. There's only three more chances this year to see them, so don't miss out!

Moving on to Saturday, be sure to arrive early for our 5:35 p.m. game against Nashville. Gates will open at 4:30 and the first 2,000 fans in the ballpark will get a free Jerry the Jester bobblehead, as we continue our Royalty Racer bobblehead collection giveaway.

Additionally, pre-game catch on the field will start at 4:30 p.m. For 25 minutes, experience what it's like to play where the pro's do, and make lasting family memories. (Don't forget to bring your own ball!)

The same Thirsty Thursday pricing and discounts on select food items will apply on Saturday, too. Plus, don't forget the 25% off discount in the team store. It's a perfect opportunity to stock up on our gear with our new CLT blue color.

After the game on Saturday, we'll light up the sky with another fireworks show. In fact, our three fireworks show this weekend are slated to be the best so far this year (maybe right behind the 4th of July SkyShow).

We'll continue the fun on Sunday with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch in what is our FINAL GAME OF 2023 (cue the tears). Gates open at 4:00 p.m., and we'll have Greazy Keys in the house to grace us with his musical styling on the organ. Plus, we're giving away a team photo to the first 1,000 fans in the ballpark.

Discounts on food and drinks will stick around for Sunday's game, as will discounted team store pricing. And of course, we'll end off the 2023 season the only way we know how; a huge fireworks show with the gorgeous Charlotte skyline as the background on Sunday night to give our final thank you to our incredible fans!

We want you to be here to celebrate what's been a sensational season. From beginning to end, it's our fans that make every day at the ballpark so special, so we are thrilled to put on this epic Fan Appreciation Weekend for all of you!

Get your tickets now before it's too late and come party with us! It's the end of the season, so get your baseball fill while it's still here!

