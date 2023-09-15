Knights Fall to Sounds 8-2 on Friday Night

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights fell to the Nashville Sounds by a score of 8-2 on Friday night in game four of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. The Knights welcomed a crowd of 9,074 fans to Friday's game.

Charlotte left fielder Víctor Reyes continued his strong season and recorded two hits. Reyes is the team leader in hits with 137 on the season. Along with Reyes, Yolequi Cespedes, Tyler Naquin and Yolbert Sánchez all had two hits apiece in the loss. Second baseman Laz Rivera led the way with three hits. In all, the Knights tallied 12 hits in the loss.

RHP Johan Domínguez (0-3, 5.47) started Friday's game for the Knights and was charged with the loss. He allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings of work.

For the Sounds, right fielder Chris Roller led the way with two home runs on the night. Roller went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI to lead the Nashville offense. RHP Julio Teheran started the game on major-league rehab and did not allow a run over two innings. LHP Eric Lauer (2-4, 5.15) LHP Eric Lauer (2-4, 5.15) earned the win out of the Nashville bullpen with four strong innings of relief.

Friday's loss was Charlotte's fourth of the series and 93rd of the year, a new franchise record in a season for losses.

The two teams will continue the six-game series on Saturday night from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. from the home of the Charlotte Knights on Saturday night.

