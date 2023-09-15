One Inning Dooms Mets as Syracuse Falls to Worcester, 5-3, on Friday Night

September 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







Worcester, NY - The Syracuse Mets hit two home runs, but the Worcester Red Sox scored five runs in the third inning en route to a 5-3 Red Sox win at Polar Park on Friday night. Despite the Mets loss, Syracuse and Worcester have split the first four games of the six-game series.

Syracuse (57-81, 24-40) jumped on top in the top of the first inning. With one out, Brandon McIlwain and Daniel Palka both singled, placing runners at first and third base. Abraham Almonte followed with a single to right field, scoring McIlwain for a 1-0 Mets lead.

Worcester (76-65, 37-29) struck back in a massive way in the bottom of the third. Corey Rosier doubled, and David Hamilton singled, putting runners at first and third. With Nick Sogard at the plate, Hamilton stole second. Then, Sogard singled to score both Rosier and Hamilton, giving the Red Sox a 2-1 lead. After Enmanuel Valdez walked, Bobby Dalbec doubled, scoring both Sogard and Valdez to expand Worcester's edge to three, 4-1. Two batters later, Narciso Crook capped off the scoring with a double that brought home Dalbec for a 5-1 Red Sox advantage.

From there, both teams pitching staffs settled in, but the damage was already done. Syracuse did get a solo home run from Jaylen Palmer in the fifth inning to make it a 5-2 ballgame. Then in the seventh, Michael Perez crushed a solo homer over the right-field wall to slash the deficit to three, 5-3, but that is as close as Syracuse got.

Worcester starting pitcher Brian Van Belle threw six innings of two-run baseball with one walk and nine strikeouts. Then, the Red Sox bullpen combined for three innings of two-hit, one-run baseball to secure the win.

Meanwhile, Syracuse starter Peyton Battenfield pitched two and one-third innings, allowing five hits and five runs. The Mets bullpen was magnificent though. Hunter Parsons, Eric Orze, and Tyler Jay combined for five and two-thirds innings of hitless and scoreless baseball with two walks and ten strikeouts.

Syracuse and Worcester continue their six-game series with the penultimate game on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.