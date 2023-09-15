Koperniak, Saggese Hit Homers as Redbirds Trounce Tides

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip with an 13-4 win over the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park on Friday night.

The Memphis offense was explosive throughout. The group totaled 13 runs on 16 hits and scored in six of the nine innings. Second baseman Thomas Saggese clubbed his first career Triple-A home run in the ninth inning. Left fielder Matt Koperniak added his 13th home run of the season. In total, the Redbirds recorded six extra-base hits in the win.

Five Memphis batters posted a multi-hit effort, eight recorded at least one hit and all nine batters reached base safely. First baseman Juan Yepez, right fielder Moises Gomez and Saggese all recorded three hits.

Sem Robberse (2-1) posted his longest outing at Triple-A this season. The young right-handed pitcher tossed 5.1 innings, allowed one run on three hits, walked four and struck out a Triple-A high nine batters. Robberse has now won back-to-back starts and has set Triple-A highs in innings pitched and strikeouts in each of the previous two starts.

The Redbirds (67-75) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to begin the final homestand of the season at 6:45p.m. CDT against the Charlotte Knights.

