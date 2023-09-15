Koperniak, Saggese Hit Homers as Redbirds Trounce Tides
September 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a 12-game road trip with an 13-4 win over the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park on Friday night.
The Memphis offense was explosive throughout. The group totaled 13 runs on 16 hits and scored in six of the nine innings. Second baseman Thomas Saggese clubbed his first career Triple-A home run in the ninth inning. Left fielder Matt Koperniak added his 13th home run of the season. In total, the Redbirds recorded six extra-base hits in the win.
Five Memphis batters posted a multi-hit effort, eight recorded at least one hit and all nine batters reached base safely. First baseman Juan Yepez, right fielder Moises Gomez and Saggese all recorded three hits.
Sem Robberse (2-1) posted his longest outing at Triple-A this season. The young right-handed pitcher tossed 5.1 innings, allowed one run on three hits, walked four and struck out a Triple-A high nine batters. Robberse has now won back-to-back starts and has set Triple-A highs in innings pitched and strikeouts in each of the previous two starts.
The Redbirds (67-75) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to begin the final homestand of the season at 6:45p.m. CDT against the Charlotte Knights.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 15, 2023
- Knights Fall to Sounds 8-2 on Friday Night - Charlotte Knights
- One Inning Dooms Mets as Syracuse Falls to Worcester, 5-3, on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Koperniak, Saggese Hit Homers as Redbirds Trounce Tides - Memphis Redbirds
- Montero Strikes Out Nine In Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Tides Fall To Memphis In One-Sided Affair - Norfolk Tides
- Chris Roller's Six RBI Carries Sounds Past Charlotte - Nashville Sounds
- Bisons Doubled-up by Scranton 4-2 on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- WooSox Rally for Five in Third, Even Series with 5-3 Win Over Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- Jacksonville Blanked 2-0 by Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Roa, Bats Shut Out Durham 2-0 - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs' Bats Stay Hot to Beat Wings - Rochester Red Wings
- Smith-Shawver, Vines Combine to Four-Hit Jumbo Shrimp - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Double-up on Bisons, 4-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Kody Clemens Homers Twice, Drives in Five Runs as IronPigs Rally to Take Down Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats Beat Bulls 2-0 - Durham Bulls
- September 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Josh Whetzel to Join Call for Nationals Games - Rochester Red Wings
- Iron Sharpens Iron: Childhood Teammates Reunited in the Circle City - Indianapolis Indians
- 9.15.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (65-74, 32-33) at Omaha Storm Chasers (63-73, 25-39) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - September 15 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 15 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- How We're Saying 'Thank You' to Our Fans - Charlotte Knights
- Red Wings Final 3 Home Games this Weekend - Rochester Red Wings
- Jacksonville Loses Early Lead in 9-4 Loss to Gwinnett - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Hamilton & Valdez Drive in Two, WooSox Drop Second Straight - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Koperniak, Saggese Hit Homers as Redbirds Trounce Tides
- Memphis Offense Explodes for 10 Runs, Bullpen Loses Lead
- Koperniak, Yepez Homer in Wednesday Night Loss at Norfolk
- Robertson Homers Memphis to Series Opening Win at Norfolk
- Yepez Slams Homer, Drives in Six as Redbirds Drop Finale at Sounds