Montero Strikes Out Nine In Win
September 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers 5-1 on Friday night.
Sean Guenther started the game for Toledo and served as a one-inning opener before giving way to Keider Montero. Montero was downright dominant, pitching 6.0 innings, striking out nine, walking one, and allowing just one run on two hits. After Guenther's 1-2-3 first inning, Montero carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing a double to Brayan Rocchio for the Clippers first hit. The only other hit allowed by Montero was a solo home run to George Valera in the seventh inning.
Andrew Vazquez came in to pitch the eighth, and Blair Calvo finished off the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. The Hens pitching staff combined for 12 strikeouts, one walk, and one run on four hits.
The Clippers started former Mud Hens Daniel Norris and Eric Haase as the starting pitcher and catcher for tonight's game. Norris picked up the loss, allowing five runs in 3.2 innings, with two walks and six strikeouts.
The Hens got on the board in the third inning with RBIs from Eddys Leonard, Nick Maton, and Ryan Kreidler. The biggest hit of the night came the next inning when Colt Keith hit a two run homer to give the Hens a 5-0 lead. It was Keith's third straight game with a home run, and his 13th of the year with Toledo.
The Hens scored five runs on nine hits, and the only player who recorded more than one hit was Justice Bigbie. The right fielder finished 3-4 with a double.
The Hens have now won three straight this week vs the Clippers. The two teams will play two more games this weekend to close out the season here at Fifth Third Field. Saturday's game begins at 5:05 P.M. and Sunday's game begins at 2:05 P.M.
Notables:
Keider Montero: W, 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K
Justice Bigbie: 3-4, 2B
Colt Keith: 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R
Justyn-Henry Malloy: 1-3, 2B, R, BB
Eddys Leonard: 1-4, RBI, R
