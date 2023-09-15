Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 15 vs. Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (40-26, 76-63) vs. Rochester Red Wings (29-35, 63-74)

Friday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

RHP Nick Nelson (7-2, 4.16) vs. RHP Roddery Muñoz (0-3, 7.94)

SHAKE IT OFF: The Rochester Red Wings fell to Lehigh Valley for the second-straight game last night, 10-2...DH BLAKE RUTHERFORD launched his fifth homer as a Red Wing and first since 7/3-G2 (also against LHV), coming up a triple shy of the cycle with a 3-for-4 game...1B JAKE NOLL and 2B JORDY BARLEY each extended their hitting streak to five games in the loss, while CF DEREK HILL logged a multi-hit game of his own...RHP TOMMY ROMERO turned in a season-high 4.0 innings pitched, and UTL JACK DUNN made the fourth appearance of his career on the mound with a scoreless inning...Rochester looks to get back in the win column tonight, sending RHP RODDERY MUÑOZ to the mound against IronPigs RHP Nick Nelson.

DIRTY (1)30: After DH BLAKE RUTHERFORD launched a solo homer in the first inning last night, Rochester has now scored a run in 130 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 60 games ahead of second place (MEM, 70)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

BLAKE OF THE YEAR: DH BLAKE RUTHERFORD hit his fifth home run of the year as a Wing in the bottom of the first...the California native finished the night 3-for-4, coming up a triple shy of the cycle...this was his 12th home run of the year between Double-A Harrisburg (7) and Rochester, one shy of tying his career high of 13 (2022 with CLT)....

This is his first three-hit game with Rochester since 7/27 at Worcester.

HARDLY NOLL YA: 1B JAKE NOLL finished the night 1-for-2 with a double down the right field line and two walks, extending his hitting streak to five games (.278, 5-for-18 since 9/6)...he has now logged an extra-base hit in four consecutive games, the second-longest active streak in the International League and most by a Rochester hitter since Derek Hill did so in four-straight from 7/14-19...

Noll now has 68 doubles with the Wings since they became a Nationals affiliate in 2021, most of any player over that span and 32 ahead of second place (Jake Alu, 36).

BIG BANDA BRAND: LHP ANTHONY BANDA turned in 2.0 innings of work in relief last night, allowing three unearned runs on two hits, while striking out a pair...this is his third relief appearance of at least 2.0 innings without allowing an earned run with Rochester this season, and first since 8/24 against Worcester...

In four appearances (one start) on Thursdays this season, Banda posts a 2.61 ERA (3 ER/10.1 IP), his best mark of any day of the week (min. 2 appearances).

AIN'T DUNN YET: UTL JACK DUNN came into pitch a scoreless ninth inning last night, allowing three hits...this was the Northwestern graduate's first pitching appearance since 5/16 against Erie with Double-A Harrisburg...

Dunn has four career appearances on the mound, posting a 2.25 ERA (1 ER/4.0 IP).

TOMMY BOY: RHP TOMMY ROMERO tossed a season-high 4.0 innings in his start last night, allowing three earned on three hits while striking out five and walking three...this is his first start of at least 4.0 innings since 7/27/2022, which also came against Lehigh Valley, with Durham...

In three appearances (two starts) in September, he posts a 3.00 ERA (3 ER/9.0 IP), his best mark for a single month since September of 2022 (1.59 ERA with ROC).

DOUBLE (DIGIT) TROUBLE: After allowing 10 runs each of the last two nights, Rochester pitching has now surrendered double-digit runs in back-to-back games for the third time this season and first time since 8/9 & 8/10, which also came at home against Lehigh Valley.

