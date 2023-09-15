Jacksonville Loses Early Lead in 9-4 Loss to Gwinnett

September 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -Jacob Amaya and Charles Leblanc blasted home runs but it wasn't enough as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Gwinnett Stripers 9-4 Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark in front of 6,160 fans.

Gwinnett (66-73, 33-31) took their first and only lead in the top of the fifth. With one out, Vaughn Grissom singled, Joe Dunand walked and Jesús Aguilar smacked an RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-2. Two batters later, Yolmer Sánchez walked to load the bases and Dalton Guthrie gave the Stripers the lead with a two-run single off Jacksonville (68-72, 36-30) starter Devin Smeltzer (L, 5-9).

The Stripers added to their lead in the sixth on Justin Dean's (3) solo blast to lead off the inning.

Two runs were added in the top of the seventh to push the lead up to 7-3. With two outs, Sánchez walked and Guthrie was hit by a pitch. Joshua Fuentes ripped a double to score both runners giving Gwinnett a four-run cushion.

Gwinnett's final tallies came in the top of the eighth. Grissom reached on a fielder's choice and went to second on a single from Dunand. Aguilar walked to load the bases and two batters later, Sánchez brought in two runs with a base hit for a 9-3 lead. The Stripers finished with eight unanswered runs between the fifth and eighth innings.

The Jumbo Shrimp's final run came in the bottom of the ninth. Leblanc (11) led off the inning with a solo blast to cut the deficit to 9-4.

Jacksonville got on the board first right away in the bottom of the first inning. Jake Mangum led off with a single and Jacob Amaya (14) walloped a two-run homer off Gwinnett starter Alan Rangel (W, 1-0).

The Stripers cut into the deficit with a run in the top of the third. Dean singled with one out and scored on a double from Andrew Velazquez to make it a one-run game.

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their lead in the bottom of the third. Mangum led off with a triple and scored on a sac fly from Amaya for a two-run advantage.

The series continues Friday from 121 Financial Ballpark at 7:05. Jacksonville will hand the ball to LHP Ryan Weathers (3-0, 1.86 ERA) and Gwinnett will counter with RHP Darius Vines (2-2, 2.86 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and espn690.com.

It's the final Friday of the 2023 season at 121 Financial Ballpark! One more Friday Night Lites with $2 12 oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave, brown canopy or in left field! The Jumbo Shrimp are also celebrating Roberto Clemente Night/Hispanic Heritage Night! Come out and celebrate Roberto Clemente's 89th birthday and the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, presented by Florida Blue. Make sure to stick around for postgame fireworks, presented by Florida Blue and Firehouse Subs!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.