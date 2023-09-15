9.15.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (65-74, 32-33) at Omaha Storm Chasers (63-73, 25-39)

September 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:35 PM ET

GAME #140 / ROAD #72: Indianapolis Indians (65-74, 32-33) at Omaha Storm Chasers (63-73, 25-39)

PROBABLES: RHP Jared Jones (4-4, 5.17) vs. RHP Anthony Veneziano (5-4, 4.41)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Backed by an incredible outing by the pitching staff, a pair of home runs from the Indianapolis Indians helped secure the victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday night at Werner Park, 4-1. Malcom Nuñez got the Indians on the board with a lead-off solo shot to center field in the top of the fifth inning. Chris Owings followed with a one-out single to right field and was scored by Canaan Smith-Njigba, who smacked an RBI single to left to cap the scoring in the frame. Omaha tallied their only run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, a home run off the bat of Angelo Castellano. The Indians added tow insurance runs in the top of the ninth. After Dom Nuñez was issued a walk, Owings launched a home run to center field in the next at-bat, doubling the run total for Indianapolis and putting the game out of reach for Omaha. The Indianapolis pitching staff allowed just two hits in the contest, taking a no-hit bid into the seventh. Indians starter Max Kranick faced nine batters in 3.0 innings of work, walking one with a strikeout. Cam Alldred (W, 8-8), worked 2.0 innings on the mound, notching two strikeouts. Omaha starter Max Castillo (L, 5-7), threw 6.0 innings, yielding two runs on eight hits with six punchouts.

PITCHING STAFF SHINES: Max Kranick, Cam Alldred, Duane Underwood Jr., Osvaldo Bido and Dauri Moreta combined for 9.0 one-run innings in Thursday night's dominant win. The Indians pitching staff took a no-hit bid into the seventh before Clay Dungan singled for Omaha's first hit of the night. Indy pitching's lone blemish on the night came on a solo shot by Angelo Castellano in the eighth. Last night was the sixth time this season that Indians pitching have held opponents to two hits or less.

KRANICK DEALS: Max Kranick set the tone on the hill for Indianapolis in yesterday's excellent pitching performance. He pitched 3.0 no-hit frames with a walk and a strikeout. He has not surrendered a hit or a run this month in three outings (5.2ip). Hitters are 0-for-16 against the right-hander with three walks.

HIT PARADE: The Indians offense slugged 14 hits in yesterday's win, which is the team's most hits since clubbing 14 on Aug. 15, at St. Paul. Eight of nine batters hit safely, led by Chris Owings and Canaan Smith-Njigba, who each notched three-hits nights. Dom Nuñez and Malcom Nuñez added with two hits apiece, respectively. At the halfway point of this week's six-game series, the Indians are hitting .297 (33-for-111) with 11 doubles, four home runs, 15 RBI and seven stolen bases. This week, the Indians lead the International League in hits, doubles and stolen bases.

DINGERS FOR CHRIS: Chris Owings launched his fifth home run of the month to add insurance in Indy's 4-1 win on Thursday. His five home runs are tied for second-most home runs in the International League since Sept. 3. Owings is hitting .289 (13-for-45) with two doubles, five home runs, eight RBI, five walks and a 1.040 OPS in September. The utilityman leads all active Indians hitters in home runs. His 15 home runs are his most since his career-high 17 home runs in 2012 with High-A Visalia (11) and Double-A Mobile (6).

THE NUÑEZ'S: The tandem of Dom Nuñez and Malcom Nuñez each had multi-hit nights on Thursday, combining for a 4-for-7 night at the dish. Malcom blasted a 421-foot home run to open last night's scoring, his seventh dinger of the season. Dom collected his first multi-hit game with the Indians this season and first since June 20, with Triple-A Iowa vs. Memphis.

CSN IN SEPTEMBER: Canaan Smith-Njigba earned his third consecutive multi-hit game last night, going 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, RBI and stolen base. Last night's stolen base was his 20th stolen base of the season, extending his career best stolen base total. Smith-Njigba leads the Indians offense this month in hits (17), RBI (13), stolen bases (6) and doubles (5). The 24-year-old is hitting .395 (17-for-43) while hitting safely in nine of 12 games played - including five multi-hit games. His month is highlighted by his four hits, five RBI and two stolen bases on Sept 5, vs. Toledo, which all tied career bests.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Storm Chasers continue their six-game set, tonight at Werner Park at 7:35 PM ET. The Indians took a series lead with two straight wins after Omaha snatched the series opener. The Storm Chasers lead the season series, 10-4, winning all eight matchups this season at Victory Field. The Indians have a 4-2 record at Werner Park. Tonight, Pirates No. 3 rated prospect RHP Jared Jones (4-4, 5.17) will take the hill for Indianapolis against Omaha's RHP Anthony Veneziano (5-4, 4.41). Veneziano will make his second career start against Indianapolis. The right-hander earned the win at Victory Field on June 10, tossing 5.1 innings, yielding two runs on five hits with five strikeouts.

MR. JONES: Jared Jones will take the mound for Indianapolis in his 15th outing (14th start) at the Triple-A level this season. Jones is coming off his best Triple-A start to date, posting a career-high tying 7.0 shutout innings, allowing just four hits with four walks. He eclipsed 7.0 frames for the first time since June 26, 2022, with High-A Greensboro vs. Asheville to mark his first scoreless outing of at least 5.0 innings this season and his best Triple-A start with Indianapolis to date. Since joining Indianapolis from Double-A Altoona on June 20, he has the third-most strikeouts in the International League. Jones earned the win in his first career start against Omaha on July 16, with 5.0 three-run innings and six strikeouts.

THIS DATE IN 1945: Indianapolis scored in six of its eight trips to the plate to earn a Game 3 win, its first in a best-of-seven American Association semifinal series against St. Paul, 13-1. Indy registered 12 hits and nine walks, with each of Ben Geraghty, Bob Dill, Artie Parks and Stan Wentzel scoring three runs apiece. Indy registered 12 hits and nine walks, with each of Ben Geraghty, Bob Dill, Artie Parks and Stan Wentzel scoring three runs apiece. The Indians lost the series to the Saints, who were affiliated with the Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-2.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.