SWB Game Notes - September 15

September 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (72-67, 38-26) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (68-71, 34-31)

Game 140 | Home Game 71 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Friday, September 15, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Mitch Spence (8-8, 4.56) vs RHP Mitch White (1-2, 6.41)

BEETER'S BEST -Righty Clayton Beeter had his best start in Triple-A last night. He shutout the Bisons limiting them to just four hits and a pair of walks. In 100 offerings, he nailed a career-high 13 strikeouts in a single contest. With the RailRiders, the righty has made 13 appearances for a 5.40 earned run average. He began in Double-A Somerset with a 2.08 ERA in 12 starts for six total wins. On the season, Beeter has set career highs in innings pitched with 120.2 and strikeouts with 151, the third most in the farm system.

CALL TO CLAY- Last night Clay Aguilar made his Triple-A debut before ever pitching in Double-A. He was called to help the RailRiders bullpen as a long reliever. Last night he tossed 45 pitches in two and a third innings of work. He allowed three runs on three hits, including a home run. The righty walked just one to four strikeouts.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond with Jesus Bastidas taking his 10th last night. The team has combined for 165 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 25 total and Brandon Lockridge has taken 23, both of which are no longer with the team. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

HAVING A RECORD YEAR - Starter Mitch Spence has been a rock in the rotation for the RailRiders all season long. He has started a farm system high 27 times for the most innings pitched at 150. The righty has walked just 47 to his 144 total strikeouts. Spence is on his way to having a career season with eleven total quality starts including reaching 7.0+ innings six times. The team is 6-1 in these starts. He is the only RailRider to go over the 100-pitch count. Spence has the most wins on the team with eight under his belt. Last season he tossed 130.1 frames with 127 strikeouts, both career-highs at that point.

CHAPPY HAPPY- Andres Chaparro has played a career-high 127 games this summer to lead all the Yankees Minor League affiliate players. He is also first in runs batted in with 83 on the season another personal best. The righty has tied a career-high with 21 doubles and surpassed his numbers in home runs with 24 thus far on 122 hits.

HOMER HAVEN- The RailRiders have combined for 208 home runs on the season. Estevan Florial has 28 while Andres Chaparro has 24 to his name. Seven different players have reached double digits on the summer. SWB sits in fourth place in all of Minor League baseball in the home run category to Las Vegas who leads with 215 long balls.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate's Nelson Medina and Jesus Bastidas have theirs on September 14th. Aaron Palensky turns 25 on the 22nd. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

International League Stories from September 15, 2023

