NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Grizzlies Win 8-2 on Tuesday Night in Wichita

December 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release

Wichita, Kansas - Tim McGauley had 1 goal and 6 assist, Ty Lewis had 3 goals and 2 assists and Griffen Molino had 1 goal and 4 assists in the Utah Grizzlies 8-2 win over the Wichita Thunder on Tuesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

For McGauley, the performance was historic. It was the most assists by a Grizzlies player since the team joined the ECHL in the 2005-06 season. The most recent Grizzly who had a 5 assist game was current Utah assistant coach Ryan Kinasewich, who had 5 helpers on January 16th, 2008 vs Phoenix. The 7 point game also broke a Utah franchise record. Lance Galbraith had 6 points in a game on February 24, 2010 vs Stockton. McGauley's 7 points are the most by a player in the league so far this season. He is the 18th player in league history to have at least 6 assists in a game.

Not to be outdone, Ty Lewis scored 3 goals and 2 assists in the game. Lewis scored Utah's 4th hat trick of the season. It was the most points Lewis has scored in a game as a pro. Lewis now has 6 goals and 7 assists in 10 games this season. Lewis has 5 goals and 4 assists in his last 3 games.

Griffen Molino had 1 goal and 4 assists on the night. Both Molino and McGauley were a +4 on the night. Molino's goal was a shorthanded goal 17:52 into the second period. That is the 6th shorthanded goal this season for the Grizzlies and their 5th since Thanksgiving. Molino has 4 goals and 11 assists in his last 6 games. Molino is a +13 in the last 6 and is currently 2nd on the team at +18 as McGauley leads the Grizz at +20.

Utah was 3 for 3 on the power play and was 5 for 5 on the penalty kill and also had the shorthanded goal in the second period. Taylor Richart had 2 power play goals on the night, though Lewis might have gotten a piece of the goal Richart scored 1:50 into the second period. If Lewis tipped it, he could end up with a 4th goal on the evening.

Grizzlies goaltender Martin Ouellette stopped 20 of 22 shots and has now won each of his first 3 starts with the club. Ouellette was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for his efforts last weekend in winning 2 games against the defending champion Newfoundland Growlers. Ouellette stopped 51 of 53 on the weekend and had a 19 save shutout in his Utah debut on Friday, December 13th.

Mitch Maxwell added his first goal of the season to complete the scoring with 1:51 left in regulation. Sasha Larocque, Joe Wegwerth and Travis Barron each had 1 assist in the game.

The Grizzlies next game is on Thursday, December 19th at BOK Center against the Tulsa Oilers. Face-off is at 6:05 pm MST. Next homestand will be December 27th, 28th and 30th against Tulsa.

3 Stars

1. Ty Lewis (Utah) - 3 goals, 2 assists, +3, 5 shots.

2. Tim McGauley (Utah) - 1 goal, 6 assists. +4.

3. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 1 goal, 4 assists, +4.

Check out the Utah Grizzlies Statistics

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

ECHL Stories from December 18, 2019


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Utah Grizzlies Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew