Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Mavericks

December 18, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Kansas City Mavericks

VENUE: Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTIONS:

Wine Down Wednesday - Fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game

Purchase tickets for Wednesday, Dec. 18 vs. Kansas City Mavericks

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (10-11-4-1) host the Kansas City Mavericks (11-12-2-0), an opponent Orlando last faced during the 2016-17 season, when the team was known as the Missouri Mavericks. The Solar Bears are an all-time 1-0-1-0 against Kansas City. This is the first time this season that Orlando will host a non-conference opponent at home, after going a combined 1-0-2-0 against Idaho and Utah during a late-November swing through the mountain time zone.

KOSORENKOV MAKES RETURN: Forward Ivan Kosorenkov is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight for the first time since mid-November. The forward has five points (3g-2a) in eight games with the Solar Bears this season.

WINDSOR STARTS TONIGHT: Goaltender Clint Windsor is expected to get the start tonight after picking up his third win of the season on Saturday night in Jacksonville, stopping all 27 shots he faced for his first career shutout in a 1-0 win over the Icemen. Windsor has not allowed a goal over his last 112 minutes and 33 seconds, after last surrendering a goal to the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:27 of the first period on Dec. 6.

MAY MAKES HOME DEBUT: After joining the Solar Bears on their most recent road trip, Johno May will play his first game with Orlando in front of a home audience. The forward has four points (2g-2a) through his first three games with his new club, including the game-winner on Saturday at Jacksonville.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: The Mavericks are the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames and AHL's Stockton Heat, and boast four players on their roster assigned to the team through the Calgary pipeline: goaltenders Tyler Parsons and Nick Schneider, and defensemen Zach Osburn and Terrance Amorosa.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears head out on the road to face the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light; fans can take advantage of $5 domestic drafts during the game. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.