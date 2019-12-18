Americans and Railers Meet Tonight in Worcester

Worcester, Massachusetts - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, play the Worcester Railers tonight at 6:05 pm CST, wrapping up a four-game trip. Allen is 2-1-0 so far.

The trip started with back to back wins over Adirondack last Friday and Saturday and continued with a tough loss in Brampton on Sunday. The Americans are tied for the second most road wins this season with 9. Only South Carolina has more, with 12. The Americans are tied with South Carolina for the most points in league with 41.

The Allen Americans come into tonight's game pretty banged up. Spencer Asuchak, Nick Boka and Olivier Archambault will all miss tonight's game. The Americans also lost forward Gabe Gagne this week, after he was loaned to the Ontario Reign (AHL).

Americans rookie forward Tyler Sheehy remains the hottest player on the roster. He enters tonight's game just three points behind league leader Peter Quenneville with 31 points (10 goals and 21assists).

Allen goaltender Jake Paterson, who is expected to get the start tonight for the Allen Americans, is tied for the most wins in the ECHL with 10 (10-2-2).

Allen forward Joshua Lammon, who missed the game in Brampton on Sunday due to a family illness, rejoined the team yesterday and will be back in the lineup tonight.

Their opponent this evening, the Worcester Railers are tied for the fewest points in the league with 17, but the Railers have won two games in a row. They are 5-8-0 at the DCU Center this season.

The Railers are led by forward Jordan Samuels-Thomas, who has 23 points in 24 games (10 goals and 13 assists). Former Allen Americans forward Dante Salituro is now calling Worcester home. In 10 games with the Railers since being traded by Indy, he has 5 goals and 2 assists for 7 points.

The Americans return home this weekend for back to back home games on Friday and Saturday. Big crowds are expected both nights. Get your seats NOW by calling 972-912-1000.

